Google Pixel Buds Pro hit $140 in Friday’s best deals, Galaxy S23 FE $550, more

Google’s newest Pixel Buds Pro are even more compelling with new software features, let alone today’s price cut to $140. Those buds come joined by a discount on Samsung’s Galaxy S23 FE, making the handset even more affordable at $550. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Pixel Buds Pro drop to lowest price in months

Amazon is now offering the latest Google Pixel Buds Pro for $140. Today’s offer drops all six of the different styles – including the all-new Bay and Porcelain colors – down from the usual $200 price tags. You’re looking at $60 in savings as well as the third-best price to date. We last saw these at $150, and now you can score the best deal since all the way back in December. You can read all about how compelling of a package that combines into in our hands-on review.

Google brings plenty of flagship features to its recent Pixel Buds Pro to justify that pro naming scheme, and active noise cancellation is just the tip of the iceberg. Heading below the surface, you’ll find all of the tight-knit features you’d expect from a perfect Pixel smartphone companion including fast pairing, multi-device connectivity, and hands-free Hey Google integration. The Qi-enabled charging case turns the earbuds’ 11 hours of listening into upwards of 31 hours, while a companion transparency mode helps you flip between zen moments of listening to your favorite track and tuning back into reality when you need to be aware of your surroundings.

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 FE now even more affordable at $550

If you’re looking for something a bit more mid-range than the newest Samsung smartphones, its Galaxy S23 FE is certainly worth a closer look. It arrives on Amazon with a discount down to $550. This is only $50 off the usual $600 price tag, but it’s the lowest we’ve seen since back over the holiday shopping season last year. Today’s deal also applies to the 256GB version at $610 – down from $660. So if you missed out on Black Friday pricing, you can now score the third-best discount to date and the lowest offer in months. We walked away impressed at the device and its MSRP back when it launched in our hands-on announcement day review over at 9to5Google. Head below for a closer look.

Samsung is back with a new and more affordable alternative to its flagship line of smartphones. The new Galaxy S23 FE provides an even more affordable starting point compared to the flagship models, packing much of the same tech as the standard S23 – Samsung’s now previous-generation flagship. It does arrive with a larger 6.4-inch AMOLED 2x display but packs a less capable Snapdragon Gen 1 processor. There are 8GB of memory and 128GB of storage, and then the same charging specs for 25W wired input and 15W Qi charging.

Wyze Cam V3 is worth considering at just $20

Amazon is now offering a new all-time low on the Wyze Cam v3 Smart Camera. The Alexa and Google Assistant setup now drops down to $20. This is $6 under our previous mention and a $16 discount from the usual $36 price tag. This is one of our favorite entry-level smart home cameras, and now today’s discount makes it an even better value. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look

Before we get to the features, it’s worth noting that today’s deal is likely in response to a recent security issue from Wyze. The brand’s collection of cameras had an outage at the beginning of the year that offered access to random other users – something that was quickly fixed and has remained that way since. Still, we want to at least mention that there’s seemingly a reason for the all-time low. We did also just see the new Cam V4 debut, so that’s likely some extra fuel thrown on this deal fire.

