Here are the Super Weekly Prizes from Google Play Points: Pixel & more giveaways

Last week, Google Play Points kicked off the chance to win a Super Weekly Prize. This giveaway features many Pixel devices and will run for a total of five weeks.

Every week, Google Play is giving away 1,000 Play Points (37,300 prizes available) and 500 Play Points (72,800). Depending on your level (Gold, Platinum, or Diamond), you also have a chance of winning hardware. During the first week, Platinum members could win a Pixel 8 or 8 Pro.

Entry Period Prize Description Number of Prizes Prize Value Week 1 1,000 Play Points 37,300 No cash value Week 1 500 Play Points 72,800 No cash value Week 1 Pixel 8 250 $699.00 Week 1 Pixel 8 Pro 250 $999.00

To access the Super Weekly Prize, tap your profile image in Google Play on Android to access the Play Points page and navigate to the Perks tab.

Here are Week 2 prizes:

Entry Period Prize Description Number of Prizes Prize Value Week 2 1,000 Play Points 37,300 No cash value Week 2 500 Play Points 72,800 No cash value Week 2 Cobra 700 $39.99 Week 2 Barracuda Pro 500 $249.99 Week 2 Kishi V2 Android 400 $99.99 Week 2 Pixel Buds Pro 1,000 $199.99 Week 2 Pixel Tablet 150 $499.00 Week 2 Pixel Watch 2 250 $349.99

Week 3

Entry Period Prize Description Number of Prizes Prize Value Week 3 1,000 Play Points 37,300 No cash value Week 3 500 Play Points 72,800 No cash value Week 3 Cobra 700 $39.99 Week 3 Blackshark V2 Pro 500 $199.99 Week 3 Goliathus extended Chroma Black 400 $59.99 Week 3 Water Bottles 2500 $23.00 Week 3 Pixel Fold 75 $1,799 Week 3 Pixel Tablet 150 $499.00

Week 4

Entry Period Prize Description Number of Prizes Prize Value Week 4 1,000 Play Points 37,300 No cash value Week 4 500 Play Points 72,800 No cash value Week 4 Cobra 700 $39.99 Week 4 Huntsman V3 Pro 500 $249.99 Week 4 Pixel Watch 2 100 $349.99 Week 4 Strider Chroma 400 $129.99

Week 5

Entry Period Prize Description Number of Prizes Prize Value Week 5 1,000 Play Points 37,300 No cash value Week 5 500 Play Points 72,800 No cash value Week 5 Cobra 700 $39.99 Week 5 Deathadder V3 Pro 500 $199.99 Week 5 Ornata V3 400 $69.99