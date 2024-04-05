Here are the Super Weekly Prizes from Google Play Points: Pixel & more giveaways

Last week, Google Play Points kicked off the chance to win a Super Weekly Prize. This giveaway features many Pixel devices and will run for a total of five weeks.
Every week, Google Play is giving away 1,000 Play Points (37,300 prizes available) and 500 Play Points (72,800). Depending on your level (Gold, Platinum, or Diamond), you also have a chance of winning hardware. During the first week, Platinum members could win a Pixel 8 or 8 Pro.
|Entry Period
|Prize Description
|Number of Prizes
|Prize Value
|Week 1
|1,000 Play Points
|37,300
|No cash value
|Week 1
|500 Play Points
|72,800
|No cash value
|Week 1
|Pixel 8
|250
|$699.00
|Week 1
|Pixel 8 Pro
|250
|$999.00
To access the Super Weekly Prize, tap your profile image in Google Play on Android to access the Play Points page and navigate to the Perks tab.
Here are Week 2 prizes:
|Entry Period
|Prize Description
|Number of Prizes
|Prize Value
|Week 2
|1,000 Play Points
|37,300
|No cash value
|Week 2
|500 Play Points
|72,800
|No cash value
|Week 2
|Cobra
|700
|$39.99
|Week 2
|Barracuda Pro
|500
|$249.99
|Week 2
|Kishi V2 Android
|400
|$99.99
|Week 2
|Pixel Buds Pro
|1,000
|$199.99
|Week 2
|Pixel Tablet
|150
|$499.00
|Week 2
|Pixel Watch 2
|250
|$349.99
Week 3
|Entry Period
|Prize Description
|Number of Prizes
|Prize Value
|Week 3
|1,000 Play Points
|37,300
|No cash value
|Week 3
|500 Play Points
|72,800
|No cash value
|Week 3
|Cobra
|700
|$39.99
|Week 3
|Blackshark V2 Pro
|500
|$199.99
|Week 3
|Goliathus extended Chroma Black
|400
|$59.99
|Week 3
|Water Bottles
|2500
|$23.00
|Week 3
|Pixel Fold
|75
|$1,799
|Week 3
|Pixel Tablet
|150
|$499.00
Week 4
|Entry Period
|Prize Description
|Number of Prizes
|Prize Value
|Week 4
|1,000 Play Points
|37,300
|No cash value
|Week 4
|500 Play Points
|72,800
|No cash value
|Week 4
|Cobra
|700
|$39.99
|Week 4
|Huntsman V3 Pro
|500
|$249.99
|Week 4
|Pixel Watch 2
|100
|$349.99
|Week 4
|Strider Chroma
|400
|$129.99
Week 5
|Entry Period
|Prize Description
|Number of Prizes
|Prize Value
|Week 5
|1,000 Play Points
|37,300
|No cash value
|Week 5
|500 Play Points
|72,800
|No cash value
|Week 5
|Cobra
|700
|$39.99
|Week 5
|Deathadder V3 Pro
|500
|$199.99
|Week 5
|Ornata V3
|400
|$69.99
