Here are the Super Weekly Prizes from Google Play Points: Pixel & more giveaways

Avatar for Abner Li  | Apr 5 2024 - 8:35 am PT
3 Comments
google play points US

Last week, Google Play Points kicked off the chance to win a Super Weekly Prize. This giveaway features many Pixel devices and will run for a total of five weeks.

Every week, Google Play is giving away 1,000 Play Points (37,300 prizes available) and 500 Play Points (72,800). Depending on your level (Gold, Platinum, or Diamond), you also have a chance of winning hardware. During the first week, Platinum members could win a Pixel 8 or 8 Pro.

Entry PeriodPrize DescriptionNumber of PrizesPrize Value
Week 11,000 Play Points37,300No cash value
Week 1500 Play Points72,800No cash value
Week 1Pixel 8250$699.00
Week 1Pixel 8 Pro250$999.00

To access the Super Weekly Prize, tap your profile image in Google Play on Android to access the Play Points page and navigate to the Perks tab.

Here are Week 2 prizes:

Entry PeriodPrize DescriptionNumber of PrizesPrize Value
Week 21,000 Play Points37,300No cash value
Week 2500 Play Points72,800No cash value
Week 2Cobra700$39.99
Week 2Barracuda Pro500$249.99
Week 2Kishi V2 Android400$99.99
Week 2Pixel Buds Pro1,000$199.99
Week 2Pixel Tablet150$499.00
Week 2Pixel Watch 2250$349.99
Google Play Super Weekly Prizes
Week 3

Entry PeriodPrize DescriptionNumber of PrizesPrize Value
Week 31,000 Play Points37,300No cash value
Week 3500 Play Points72,800No cash value
Week 3Cobra700$39.99
Week 3Blackshark V2 Pro500$199.99
Week 3Goliathus extended Chroma Black400$59.99
Week 3Water Bottles2500$23.00
Week 3Pixel Fold75$1,799
Week 3Pixel Tablet150$499.00

Week 4

Entry PeriodPrize DescriptionNumber of PrizesPrize Value
Week 41,000 Play Points37,300No cash value
Week 4500 Play Points72,800No cash value
Week 4Cobra700$39.99
Week 4Huntsman V3 Pro500$249.99
Week 4Pixel Watch 2100$349.99
Week 4Strider Chroma400$129.99

Week 5

Entry PeriodPrize DescriptionNumber of PrizesPrize Value
Week 51,000 Play Points37,300No cash value
Week 5500 Play Points72,800No cash value
Week 5Cobra700$39.99
Week 5Deathadder V3 Pro500$199.99
Week 5Ornata V3400$69.99
