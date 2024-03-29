 Skip to main content

Google Play Points ‘Super Weekly Prize’ giving away 200 Pixel 8 and 8 Pro units

Avatar for Abner Li  | Mar 29 2024 - 3:30 am PT
4 Comments

Google Play is running a new “Super Weekly Prize” giveaway for those on the Gold, Platinum, and Diamond Play Points tiers. 

The “Weekly prize” available to Play Points members is a bit different from March 29 to April 4. If you’re on the Gold, Platinum, and Diamond levels, you have a “chance to win special prizes.” 

The Platinum Prizes are:

  • Pixel 8 Pro (Mint) — 100 available
  • Pixel 8 (Mint) — 100 available
  • 1000 Google Play Points — 10,400 available
  • 500 Google Play Points  — 23,800 available

Google notes how many are remaining. As of midnight PT, nobody has won a Pixel 8 or 8 Pro. As with the regular Weekly prize, it’s a random selection and you only have one chance.

Google Play Points Super Prize
In fact, you might just get the usual Weekly prize, which is what happened in my case (+12 points). 

  • “Play to win one prize per week until Friday at 12:00 AM local time”
  • “Prizes may vary by level, and are available to Gold, Platinum, and Diamond levels. Additional eligibility requirements may apply.”
  • “Prizes are subject to availability and may be limited. New prizes are available on Friday at 12:00 AM local time.”

This Super Weekly Prize is one of the more generous Google perks, especially since you don’t have to redeem any Play Points. In 2022, Google made an “exclusive” T-shirt for Play Points Platinum members.

The company recently shared that there are over 220 million members in 35 markets, with Play Points being “one of the largest loyalty programs in the world.”

Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com