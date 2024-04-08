 Skip to main content

Pebblebee’s Android Find My Device trackers got a last-minute price hike

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Apr 8 2024 - 1:15 pm PT
Ahead of today’s launch of the long-awaited Android Find My Device network, Pebblebee and Chipolo had announced trackers designed for the network. Now that they’re finally about to ship, though, Pebblebee has quietly raised the price of its trackers.

Pebblebee offers three trackers for the Android Find My Device network. The Tag, Card, and Clip all functionally do the same thing, but have some differences.

Tag” is a compact rectangular tracker that’s supposed to run for eight months on a charge. It also has a built-in LED. “Card,” meanwhile, lasts up to 18 months on a charge, can be recharged, and features a design that’s roughly the size of a credit card. Finally, the “Clip” is the smallest of the bunch with a circular design, 12-month battery life, and a key ring loop at the top.

Originally, all three trackers were priced at $29.99, but Pebblebee quietly raised the price of “Tag” and “Card” on April 8 as Google announced the Find My Device network’s rollout. The new price is $34.99, up $5 from the previous pricing. “Clip” is still $29.99.

The price changed within the 24 hours leading up to Google’s announcement, we observed.

Pebblebee confirmed the price change, and also confirmed to 9to5Google that customers who pre-ordered Tag and Card over the past several months will not pay more for their trackers. This new price only applies to new purchases made from today onwards.

In comparison to Chipolo, the other brand offering a tracker compatible with Google’s network, sells “One Point,” its version of Pebblebee’s “Clip,” for $28. The “One Card,” meanwhile, sells for $35. Both Chipolo and Pebblebee offer a discount when buying multiple trackers at the same time.

Pebblebee says that its trackers start shipping in late May.

Guides

Find My Device

Find My Device
Pebblebee

Pebblebee

