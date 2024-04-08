 Skip to main content

Report: Snapdragon X Elite beats Apple M3 MacBook Air and has better emulation

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Apr 8 2024 - 9:25 am PT
3 Comments
Snapdragon Elite X

Windows PCs have been due for more efficient ARM-based chips for a while, and it sounds like the Snapdragon X Elite will do just that, delivering better performance than Apple’s M3 and even besting Apple on app emulation.

Apple Silicon, starting with the M1, brought about a big change to computing with drastic improvements to power efficiency without giving up raw horsepower. As such, the MacBook has become the gold standard in laptops, and Windows hasn’t really had a good answer. There have been attempts at ARM-based chips for Windows, but none have really delivered enough.

Now, though, Microsoft reportedly believes that Snapdragon X Elite will not only match Apple, but beat out the company’s latest offering.

Sources speaking to The Verge claim that Microsoft is preparing demos of Snapdragon X Elite that show the Windows chip beating the Apple M3 in the latest generation of MacBook Air when it comes to CPU tasks and AI acceleration. It’s also said that emulation for apps not yet optimized for ARM will be “faster… than Rosetta 2.”

Early impressions of the chip’s performance have been promising.

As for when these new chips will actually become available, the demos mentioned are apparently planned for May 20 ahead of Microsoft’s Build developer conference.

Beyond just the raw power of these new chips, Microsoft will also be making a further push for “AI PCs” including a new “AI Explorer” feature that uses the Elite’s NPU to scan through what the user is working on to create a timeline where you can recall what was previously going on. Other features would improve video streaming, add background blur to Windows Studio Effects, be able to great AI-generated images (for free), and also let Copilot access the clipboard to improve answers and prompts.

Meanwhile, Google recently launched ARM support on Chrome for Windows, and new leaks have also suggested a “Snapdragon X Plus” will offer a slightly cut-down version of the Elite, probably at a lower cost.

More on Windows:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Windows

Windows
Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite

Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.