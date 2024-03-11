 Skip to main content

Samsung reportedly preparing ‘Galaxy Book 4 Edge’ powered by Snapdragon X Elite

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Mar 11 2024 - 9:48 am PT
1 Comment

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite chip promises to rival the M-series chips in Apple’s MacBooks, but there are still no devices available with the chip. That’s set to change soon, though, and it appears the “Galaxy Book Edge” will be Samsung’s first laptop powered by Snapdragon X Elite.

Samsung has been making Windows laptops for quite some time now, and they’re not half bad. However, even the company’s latest Galaxy Book 4 series is still powered by Intel hardware.

That’s what makes the “Galaxy Book 4 Edge” exciting.

As reported by WinFuture, this laptop would be a part of the Galaxy Book 4 series, but using the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite instead of an Intel Core Ultra chip. The laptop would offer 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage alongside that new chip and have a 14-inch display. Samsung’s laptops typically offer AMOLED displays, and there’s little reason to expect anything different here.

The retail listing where this machine appeared also teases longer battery life compared to existing models, but it’d come at quite a cost.

Apparently, “Galaxy Book 4 Edge” will run “around” €1,800 in Europe. There’s no word on pricing elsewhere, but that’d put the machine above Apple’s new M3-powered MacBook Air which costs €1,729 for comparable 16GB/512GB model ($1,499 in the United States). The Galaxy Book 4 Pro with its Intel Core Ultra chip, though, runs €1,899 ($1,449 in the United States).

As for a release date, the “Galaxy Book 4 Edge” is expected to arrive by June 2024, roughly in line with expectations for Microsoft’s Snapdragon X Elite-powered Surface machines.

More on Windows:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out o…
Samsung Galaxy Book 4

Samsung Galaxy Book 4
Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.