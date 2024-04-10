 Skip to main content

New Google Wallet website lets you access passes and transaction history

Avatar for Abner Li  | Apr 10 2024 - 10:00 am PT
2 Comments
Google Wallet website

Google Wallet is now available as a website. While it’s very similar to the existing Google Pay page, it does offer some new features.

The Google Pay site — pay.google.com/pay/home — received a Material 3 redesign last year. You can find the Google Wallet version at wallet.google.com/wallet/home: “You can now manage your payment methods & passes, update Wallet & Google Pay settings, and view recent transactions, all in one place.”

It has the same design, though there are subtle tweaks with placement and ordering. The big difference is a new “Passes” section that shows “loyalty cards, boarding passes, concert tickets, and more.”

This matches what appears on your phone with the ability to see QR codes and barcodes, as well as other details and actions. You can delete them from the web, and this follows passes getting web access when sharing launched last year.

However, “some passes, like IDs, are only accessible from the Google Wallet app.”

Google Wallet website
Google Wallet website
Google Wallet website
Google Wallet website
Google Wallet website
Google Wallet website

There’s a Home page, Payment methods (credit + debit cards) list, Transactions history, and Settings that link out to various Google preferences (address, data, privacy, etc.) and lets you control email notifications.

The Transactions section shows “payments, purchases, and other transactions that you made with Google Pay,” including:

  • Contactless payments made with your Android device
  • Virtual card transactions made online (US only)
  • Transactions from Plaid linked accounts (US only)
  • Changes to your Google Pay balance (US only)

More on Google Wallet:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Wallet

Google Wallet

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com