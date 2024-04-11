Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra now $150 off, OnePlus 12 with free OnePlus Buds Pro 2, more

An all-time low on Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra is headlining today’s best deals at $150 off. Or you could grab a $200 Amazon gift card instead, but in either case these are the best offers yet. Plus, OnePlus 12 comes with a free pair of $180 OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and Anker’s GaNPrime PowerCore 65W is one of our favorite chargers at $68. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $150 on Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra or get a $200 Amazon gift card

Samsung is now offering its new Galaxy S24 Ultra for $1,150. This drops the unlocked 256GB smartphone from its usual $1,300 price tag for only the second time. This is $150 off and the best price to date, while also matching the all-time low from back in March. Over at Amazon, you can ditch the cash discount in favor of getting a $200 gift card instead. That’s an extra $50 in value added on to a future purchase. You can read all about the newest from Samsung in our coverage.

The new Galaxy S24 Ultra is the new high-end smartphone from Samsung that comes centered around a 6.8-inch QHD+ display with variable 120Hz refresh rate. It has a brighter 2,600-nit brightness and comes powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, with Android 14 One UI 6.1 out of the box. All of that enables the big AI selling points, like Google’s new Circle to Searchfeature, alongside the same processing for photos and videos taken on its 200 MP primary camera.

A new 5,000mAh battery offers extra juice and also now has a quick charging features that gets you up to 65% capacity in just 30 minutes. Did I forget to mention that the S Pen come standard and can click right into the handset? Because that has to be one of the best parts.

OnePlus 12 comes with a free pair of $180 OnePlus Buds Pro 2

OnePlus is now bundling its latest OnePlus Buds with any of its newest smartphones. A highlight is the flagship OnePlus 12 256GB at $800 complete with the OnePluds Buds Pro 2. The earbuds will be automatically added to your cart at checkout. That’s an extra $180 in value added onto the smartphone and the best discount we’ve seen. There was a $100 price cut at launch on the higher-end 512GB model, but now you can get an extra $80 in savings while also saving on the entry-level storage capacity for the first time.

The new OnePlus 12 comes centered around a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip to drive all the pixels on the 6.82-inch QHD+ display. There’s a 120Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits of brightness, with a larger battery behind the scenes clocking in at 5,400mAh. OnePlus shakes things up with up to 80W of charging here in the US with a USB-C cable, as well as the return of 15W wireless charging. This discounted model comes with 512GB of storage as well as 16GB of RAM.

Anker’s GaNPrime PowerCore 65W plugs into the wall to refuel

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its GaNPrime Power Bank for $68. Today’s offer is down from the usual $100 price tag and is notably the first price cut in months. It has been out of stock since our previous mention back in November at $70, and is now back with an extra $20 in savings attached. Our Tested with 9to5Toys review offers a closer look at what to expect, where we noted how it was the Swiss Army knife of chargers. This model wasn’t updated when Anker launched its new Prime series earlier in the fall, so today’s offer is still on the latest release for this form-factor.

Anker’s GaNPrime PowerCore 65W arrives as a hybrid charger for your Apple set that combines a USB-C GaN wall adapter with a portable battery. Its 65W output can be spread over its dual USB-C ports, as well as a USB-A slot and leverages the built-in 10,000mAh internal battery to refuel away from home. I adore the built-in AC plug that also makes recharging a breeze.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Moza SGP Sequential Shifter review: High quality at a reasonable price [Video]

Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra review: The premium Xbox controller you’ve been waiting for [Video]

Hands-on: Sony Inzone Buds are my new favorite wireless gaming earbuds [Video]