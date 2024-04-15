Google’s next foldable may be the ‘Pixel 9 Pro Fold’

According to a new report, Google appears to be aligning its next foldable Android phone with the rest of this fall’s Pixel 9 lineup by branding it the “Pixel 9 Pro Fold.”

When the first Pixel Fold launched, it did so in the gap between the Pixel 7 and Pixel 8 launches. Despite the much higher price point and its proximity to the Pixel 8 launch, the Pixel Fold lacks some of the features of the Pixel 8 series. This made some sense when you considered that it was running the same Tensor G2 from the 2022 phones, not the newer Tensor G3.

This year, Google appears to be fully aligning its second-generation foldable with the rest of its fall flagship lineup. We’ve previously learned that the Pixel Fold sequel would skip ahead to use the same Tensor G4 as will be found in the Pixel 9. Now, as reported by Android Authority, citing a “Google insider,” this unification will see the foldable branded as the “Pixel 9 Pro Fold.” Until recently, Google had reportedly referred to it as the “Pixel Fold 2.”

The new report is light on firm details about Google’s intentions for what was once the Pixel Fold 2. But considering the included processor would be the same, using the Pixel 9 branding makes it easier to know what features to expect. It follows a pattern established by Google’s mid-range A-series phones, with some Pixel 7-exclusive features appearing in the Pixel 7a. Similarly, the inclusion of the “Pro” branding should confirm that Pro-level features (on-device Gemini Nano, pro camera settings, etc) will be available on the new foldable.

It remains to be seen when Google will launch this alleged Pixel 9 Pro Fold. If the company chooses to include it in the fall 2024 lineup, we would be looking at as many as four “Pixel 9” devices launching simultaneously. Leaks have previously shown that Google is preparing a Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and a larger Pixel 9 Pro XL, with this rumor adding an even larger option to the mix.

Launching in the fall would also set Google apart from other Android device makers, which typically stagger their foldable phones to arrive separately from traditional candybar devices. For example, Samsung typically launches flagship Galaxy S phones in January/February, while the Galaxy Flip and Fold arrive in August.

Updating…

More on Pixel: