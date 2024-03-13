Google Pixel Fold 2 display sizes leak

The Google Pixel Fold 2 looks like a massively improved device over the original, and now new leaks are giving us a better picture of the size of the displays.

Pixel Fold 2 has leaked on a couple of occasions thus far, and it’s been abundantly clear that the super compact form factor of the original isn’t sticking around. That’s a shame, as it was one of the standout features of the first device, but it’s probably for the best.

A previous set of leaked renders estimated the screen size of the outer display would measure in at around 6.4-inches, up from the 5.8-inches of the original. DSCC’s Ross Young, though, claims that Pixel Fold 2’s outer display will actually be just a bit smaller, measuring 6.29-inches.

The inner display, meanwhile, would be just over 8-inches at 8.02-inches.

For comparison’s sake, the OnePlus Open is the closest comparison to the Pixel Fold 2, with a 6.31-inch outer display and 7.82-inch inner display.

Pixel Fold 2 is expected to arrive later this year with a Tensor G4 processor. Young says that panel production begins in April, which is interesting given the expectation this wouldn’t launch until the Fall.

More on Pixel Fold:

Follow Ben: Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram