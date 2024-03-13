 Skip to main content

Google Pixel Fold 2 display sizes leak

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Mar 13 2024 - 7:10 am PT
1 Comment

The Google Pixel Fold 2 looks like a massively improved device over the original, and now new leaks are giving us a better picture of the size of the displays.

Pixel Fold 2 has leaked on a couple of occasions thus far, and it’s been abundantly clear that the super compact form factor of the original isn’t sticking around. That’s a shame, as it was one of the standout features of the first device, but it’s probably for the best.

A previous set of leaked renders estimated the screen size of the outer display would measure in at around 6.4-inches, up from the 5.8-inches of the original. DSCC’s Ross Young, though, claims that Pixel Fold 2’s outer display will actually be just a bit smaller, measuring 6.29-inches.

The inner display, meanwhile, would be just over 8-inches at 8.02-inches.

For comparison’s sake, the OnePlus Open is the closest comparison to the Pixel Fold 2, with a 6.31-inch outer display and 7.82-inch inner display.

Pixel Fold 2 is expected to arrive later this year with a Tensor G4 processor. Young says that panel production begins in April, which is interesting given the expectation this wouldn’t launch until the Fall.

More on Pixel Fold:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Pixel Fold 2

Google Pixel Fold 2

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.