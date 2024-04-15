 Skip to main content

Google One is also removing free shipping for Photos prints

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Apr 15 2024 - 12:55 pm PT
Alongside removing its VPN, Google One is also removing a perk that offered free shipping for prints from Google Photos.

One of the lesser-known features of Google Photos is the ability to get professional prints of your digital pictures. This includes typical small prints, as well as canvas prints, books, and more.

A perk of your Google One subscription has been free shipping on “select” prints through Google Photos. Google has never really focused on this perk of the subscription, and the shipping discount even appears without any mention of it coming from One. As such, it’s pretty likely that folks didn’t know about the discount in the first place.

But now, Google is removing this.

As of May 15, Google One subscribers will no longer get free shipping on prints from Google Photos. Google announced the change in an email sent to subscribers, alongside mentioning the removal of the Google One VPN which was first announced last week.

With a focus on providing the most in-demand features and benefits, we’re discontinuing free shipping for select print orders from Google Photos (in Canada, the UK, US, and EU) starting on ‌M‌a‌y‌ ‌1‌5‌ and VPN by Google One later this year. As a Pixel user, you’ll continue to enjoy being able to access VPN from Google through Pixel settings if you have Pixel 7 or newer models.

Generally speaking, this perk could save only a few dollars on shipping, but it’s still a shame to see it going away.

