Threads tests a ‘Message’ button, but it’s just for Instagram DMs

Meta’s Threads has proven itself to be a worthy competitor to Twitter, but the platform has long been missing support for private messages. Now, though, Threads is testing a “Message” button that appears on user profiles.

As spotted by some users, Threads has been rolling out a “Message” button that appears on user profiles. This isn’t widely available yet, but it effectively acts as a direct message option for the social platform.

However, this isn’t a standalone option.

Since Threads is directly tied to Instagram, this “Message” button simply acts as a shortcut for sending a message to the user via their Instagram inbox. You can send the message directly from the Threads app, but it sends through Instagram, and that’s where you can view the whole chat.

Speaking to Engadget, Meta directly says that “this is not a test of DMs on Threads.” It’s also been brought out that Adam Mosseri, the Head of Instagram, said last year that Threads was working with an ability to send messages directly from the Threads app, but this newly available “Message” button is the first time that’s been available to users.

