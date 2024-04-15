 Skip to main content

Threads tests a ‘Message’ button, but it’s just for Instagram DMs

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Apr 15 2024 - 8:39 am PT
0 Comments
threads

Meta’s Threads has proven itself to be a worthy competitor to Twitter, but the platform has long been missing support for private messages. Now, though, Threads is testing a “Message” button that appears on user profiles.

As spotted by some users, Threads has been rolling out a “Message” button that appears on user profiles. This isn’t widely available yet, but it effectively acts as a direct message option for the social platform.

However, this isn’t a standalone option.

Since Threads is directly tied to Instagram, this “Message” button simply acts as a shortcut for sending a message to the user via their Instagram inbox. You can send the message directly from the Threads app, but it sends through Instagram, and that’s where you can view the whole chat.

Speaking to Engadget, Meta directly says that “this is not a test of DMs on Threads.” It’s also been brought out that Adam Mosseri, the Head of Instagram, said last year that Threads was working with an ability to send messages directly from the Threads app, but this newly available “Message” button is the first time that’s been available to users.

Post by @chris
View on Threads

More on Threads:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Threads

Threads

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.