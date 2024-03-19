Threads starts rolling out ‘Trending Now’ section on search page

Rolling out starting today, Meta’s Threads is getting a new “Trending Now” section.

Most social platforms have long had support for showing trending content. In fact, it’s one of the key parts of what makes/made Twitter/X a “town square” for the internet, as the trending list offered a quick way to see what everyone was talking about.

Threads, though, has lacked this since its launch.

As announced by Adam Mosseri, though, Threads is now rolling out “Trending Now.” This will appear on the search page and through the “For You” feed. The feature is only rolling out in the US as of now, and doesn’t yet appear to be widely available on mobile devices. It is available on the web, though.

