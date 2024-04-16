 Skip to main content

Google Wallet appears to be gearing up for launch in India

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Apr 16 2024 - 7:11 am PT
2 Comments

Google Wallet is apparently set to expand to India, with an early Play Store listing revealing local integrations and more.

Google’s strategy around on-device payments has shifted on several occasions, most recently with the announcement that the GPay app will shut down in the US. Well prior to that, though, Google launched Wallet as a simple, dedicated app for handling your NFC payment cards, passes, and more. The app launched in 2022, but not in all regions.

Now, Google Wallet appears to be making its way to India.

As spotted by TechCrunch, the Google Play Store listing for Google Wallet briefly showed various high-profile brands specific to India, such as SBI (State Bank of India), Air India, and PVR INOX, a cinema chain in India.

The promotional images have since been removed from the listing, but that’s not the only evidence that the app appears to be coming to India.

Beebom, among others, recently noticed that Google Wallet has started working for users in India when the app is installed either via sideloading or a direct link in the Play Store. Cards even work, though local loyalty programs, as teased in the Play Store listing, do not yet work.

Google said previously that Google Pay will continue to be offered in India and Singapore to address the “unique needs in those countries,” but it seems the company is still looking to bring its Wallet experience to at least India alongside that app.

More on Google Wallet:

