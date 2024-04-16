YouTube subscriptions and YouTube TV library are broken in partial outage

A partial outage on YouTube is causing the subscriptions feed, YouTube TV’s library, and other functions to be unavailable tonight.

Starting around 6:30pm PT/9:30pm ET, YouTube has started to experience a partial, but widespread outage which, among other things, has broken the subscriptions feed. Users checking their subscriptions are unable to see any videos, with the app reporting back as if the account subscribes to no channels.

Other parts of the YouTube experience that appear to be broken include “Watch Later” and other custom playlists.

We’re seeing this happen across multiple devices and accounts, and users on Reddit as well as on DownDetector also report this happening.

Meanwhile, YouTube TV is also experiencing similar outages. Portions of the library such as “New for You” are unable to load content for some users, while others report that custom channel layouts are no longer working properly.

These issues appear to be happening across all platforms, but are varying somewhat from user to user. Video playback is not affected on YouTube and YouTube TV.

YouTube has, thus far, not acknowledged the outage.

We’ll continue to update this post as more information is available. In the meantime, let us know in the comments below if YouTube is experiencing issues for you.

