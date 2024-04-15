 Skip to main content

YouTube cracking down on third-party apps that block ads

Avatar for Abner Li  | Apr 15 2024 - 1:00 pm PT
Following the ad blocker crackdown, YouTube is explicitly going after third-party — often mobile — apps that let viewers skip advertising.

YouTube announced today that it is “strengthening our enforcement on third-party apps that violate YouTube’s Terms of Service, specifically ad-blocking apps.”

Users will see a “The following content is not available on this app” error message or experience “buffering issues” when they try to play content though those alternative clients.

We want to emphasize that our terms don’t allow third-party apps to turn off ads because that prevents the creator from being rewarded for viewership, and Ads on YouTube help support creators and let billions of people around the world use the streaming service.

YouTube Premium, which hit 100 million subscribers in February, is offered as the solution for those that “prefer an entirely ad-free experience.”

The Google video site says it only allows “third-party apps to use our API when they follow our API Services Terms of Service.” YouTube previously went after “YouTube Vanced” in 2022.

Going forward, it will crack down on clients that violate these policies: “…when we find an app that violates these terms, we will take appropriate action to protect our platform, creators, and viewers.”

