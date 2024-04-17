Android 15 Beta 1 feedback survey for Pixel now open

Following the initial beta last week, Google is taking the first round of Android 15 Beta feedback — besides the NFC issue.

As always, confirming your build (AP31.240322.018) and device (Pixel 6-8 Pro + Tablet) is the first step. Google also wants to know your country and carrier.

You then rate satisfaction across 13 factors: Stability, Performance, Battery life, Device temperature, Camera, Bluetooth, Call quality, Messaging, Wi-Fi connectivity, Data connectivity, App experience, Authentication (face/fingerprint), and Charging (wired charging, wireless charging).

Next is the feedback question about whether you’d recommend Android 15 Beta 1 in its “current state” to others and “How satisfied are you overall with the software experience” from 1-5, as well as how it compares to the “previous build on your device.”

Users can then specify their “top issue area” with 15 possibilities — the same list as above but with Audio Experience and System User Interface — and the ability to leave more details about the problem.

Finally, it ends on Android Beta Program Satisfaction from 1-5, with Google also asking about program logistics and providing several open fields.

