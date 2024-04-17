 Skip to main content

Samsung’s April 2024 security patch is available for these Galaxy devices

Avatar for Andrew Romero  | Apr 17 2024 - 12:03 pm PT
Samsung’s April patch in 2024 brings security updates to Galaxy devices. Here’s our list of phones that are able to update to the latest security patch.

Does a security patch mean new features?

Whenever you see an update to your device, there might always be a little part of you that gets excited about new features. At the beginning of the month, the Galaxy S24 series got an update to the camera array and processing, but the fun seems to have stopped there.

The April security patch for Galaxy phones only addresses vulnerabilities in One UI. To be exact, the list provided by Samsung notes a slew of security concerns that have been dealt with in the patch. That means that if the patch becomes available for your device, you should update it to ensure it’s equipped to handle possible threats.

Devices with the Samsung April 2024 security patch

There’s almost always a pattern to Samsung’s security patch rollout. Generally speaking, the most popular devices will see the patch first, with older ones following shortly after. In this instance, Samsung is rolling out the April security patch to the Galaxy A52 and recent S series phones.

Galaxy S series

galaxy s24

The Galaxy S21 series was the first to see the April security update. Again, the update brings fixes for software vulnerabilities and shouldn’t house any feature upgrades.

  • Galaxy S23/S23+ – S911USQS2CXCN
    • US: Available on carrier-unlocked
  • Galaxy S23 Ultra – S918U1UES2CXCN
    • US: Available on carrier-unlocked
  • Galaxy S22/S22+ – S906USQS4DXD2
    • US: Available on carrier-unlocked
  • Galaxy S22 Ultra – S908USQS4DXD2
    • US: Available on carrier-unlocked
  • Galaxy S21/S21+ – G991USQSAFXD3
    • US: Available on carrier-unlocked
  • Galaxy S21 Ultra – G998USQSAFXD3
    • US: Available on carrier-unlocked
  • Galaxy S21 FE
  • Galaxy S20 FE – G781USQSFHXD1
    • US: Available on carrier-unlocked

Galaxy Z Fold/Flip series

samsung galaxy z flip

While it isn’t the most popular, mostly due to the sheer price point, the Z Fold and Flip series from Samsung are still high on the priority list for security patches. So far, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 have seen the first security patch updates with others to follow.

  • Galaxy Z Fold 5 – F946U1UES2CXCI
    • US: Available on carrier-unlocked
  • Galaxy Z Flip 5 – F731U1UES2CXCI
    • US: Available on carrier-unlocked
  • Galaxy Z Fold 4
  • Galaxy Z Fold 3
  • Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy Note series

Site default logo image

The Galaxy Note series is on its last legs regarding security updates. This month, it looks like the Note 20 series will get a security update to keep it going for a while.

  • Galaxy Note 20
  • Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Galaxy A/M/F series

galaxy a54 one ui 6

The Galaxy A series is getting all of the love this month. The A54 is the most recent device to get the April security patch and comes as a popular device for its entry point.

  • Galaxy A54 – A546USQS6BXD3
    • US: Available on carrier-unlocked
  • Galaxy A53 – A536U1UES8DXD7
    • US: Available on carrier-unlocked
  • Galaxy A52
