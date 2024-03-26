Promising Galaxy S24 update focuses on camera improvements

The Galaxy S24 is set to see another big security update next month. Some regions are already seeing the Galaxy S24 update, which makes note of some serious software-side camera improvements.

In our review of the Galaxy S24 Ultra and S24+, we noted that Samsung has definitely improved on the camera processing end. Images taken on these newer devices look a little softer, but not in a way that compromises detail. Of course, it’s not perfect, and we still find that Samsung continues to lack in the ability to capture stunning images.

A new update is rolling out to Europe after being made available in Korea (via SamMobile). The update addresses a few key camera concerns to refine how images are processed. The first bullet point in Samsung’s update changelog addresses the Galaxy S24 camera’s white balance accuracy and exposure. The update also apparently improves low-light image quality.

With that, the log notes that the ExpertRAW app will see further improvements to color accuracy, and heavily zoomed shots are set to get better text clarity. It’ll be interesting to see exactly how much of a difference this update makes on the S24.

As mentioned, this update is rolling out the Galaxy S24 series in Europe. It would make sense for users in the US to see the update in a matter of days. You can always find an upcoming upgrade by entering the settings and checking for an update.

