Samsung Galaxy S24+ is a hit as the whole series is outselling Galaxy S23

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series has been a hit, outselling the Galaxy S23 series so far in multiple regions. And the winner in it all? The Galaxy S24+.

Counterpoint reports that global sales of the Galaxy S24 series are outpacing the Galaxy S23 series by roughly 8%. Amid the smartphone market as a whole shipping fewer and fewer units, this is a huge achievement for Samsung.

But breaking down those numbers, it’s rather interesting to see how things have changed.

In the past, Samsung’s “Ultra” flagship has usually been the most popular in the series by a considerable margin. And that’s not changed this year, as 52% of Galaxy S24 series shipments have been of the Ultra. But the Ultra has actually shipped fewer units this year compared to last, with the other two models picking up the slack.

The smallest Galaxy S24 saw a 4% jump in shipments, making up 27% of total shipments. The Samsung Galaxy S24+, though, has been the biggest hit, seeing a whopping 53% increase compared to the Galaxy S23+ and now making up 21% of total shipments.

It’s pretty easy to see why. With a price hike solely on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and all of the same features available on the $300 cheaper Galaxy S24+, it’s a much more compelling device, as our Andrew Romero explained in our review last month.

…the Galaxy S24+ brings almost every feature for a lower price. It performs perfectly on the speed front and brings everything that One UI 6.1 offers to users. The battery life is phenomenal for a powerful flagship, and the camera array does a fine job of getting you by. Hands down, the Galaxy S24+ is the best Galaxy S device currently on the market.

The Galaxy S24 series is available now, with pricing starting at $799 for the base model. Samsung has also been boosting trade-in values lately.

