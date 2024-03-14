 Skip to main content

Samsung Galaxy S24+ is a hit as the whole series is outselling Galaxy S23

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Mar 14 2024 - 9:15 am PT
0 Comments

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series has been a hit, outselling the Galaxy S23 series so far in multiple regions. And the winner in it all? The Galaxy S24+.

Counterpoint reports that global sales of the Galaxy S24 series are outpacing the Galaxy S23 series by roughly 8%. Amid the smartphone market as a whole shipping fewer and fewer units, this is a huge achievement for Samsung.

But breaking down those numbers, it’s rather interesting to see how things have changed.

In the past, Samsung’s “Ultra” flagship has usually been the most popular in the series by a considerable margin. And that’s not changed this year, as 52% of Galaxy S24 series shipments have been of the Ultra. But the Ultra has actually shipped fewer units this year compared to last, with the other two models picking up the slack.

The smallest Galaxy S24 saw a 4% jump in shipments, making up 27% of total shipments. The Samsung Galaxy S24+, though, has been the biggest hit, seeing a whopping 53% increase compared to the Galaxy S23+ and now making up 21% of total shipments.

It’s pretty easy to see why. With a price hike solely on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and all of the same features available on the $300 cheaper Galaxy S24+, it’s a much more compelling device, as our Andrew Romero explained in our review last month.

…the Galaxy S24+ brings almost every feature for a lower price. It performs perfectly on the speed front and brings everything that One UI 6.1 offers to users. The battery life is phenomenal for a powerful flagship, and the camera array does a fine job of getting you by. Hands down, the Galaxy S24+ is the best Galaxy S device currently on the market.

The Galaxy S24 series is available now, with pricing starting at $799 for the base model. Samsung has also been boosting trade-in values lately.

More on Samsung:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out o…
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.