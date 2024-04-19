Pixel 9 Pro leaks in real-life images with 16 GB of RAM [Gallery]

Following renders back in January, there’s now a leak of real-life Pixel 9 Pro images showing off the new design language.

Shared by Rozetked today, this should be the rumored 6.1-inch Pixel 9 Pro rather than the larger 6.7-inch “XL” model. It’s identified as “caiman” on the boot screen with 16 GB of RAM — 4 GB increase over the 8 Pro — and 128 GB of storage.

We see the new physical design (next to an 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max), starting with the new pill-shaped camera bar. There are clearly three lenses on this Pro with flash and a cutout that should once again be for a thermometer.

Next we see the polished rails (with embedded antenna lines throughout) that show off fingerprints quite well, which was a problem on the iPhone Pro models until the switch to titanium last year.

The power button (roughly the same size) and volume rocker is on the right edge. Regulatory markings appear on the left, while the top has an antenna cutout. On the bottom, the USB-C port is flanked by the speaker on one side. The other has a microphone cutout and the SIM card slot. Be sure to not plug your ejection tool into the wrong hole.