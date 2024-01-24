 Skip to main content

Pixel 9 renders surface with new design, periscope telephoto camera [Gallery]

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jan 24 2024 - 9:41 am PT
18 Comments

Quite a bit earlier than usual, first looks at the Google Pixel 9 series are revealing the company’s plans for 2024 with a wild new design and, on the smaller phone, the use of three cameras for the first time.

Ever since the Tensor reboot of 2021, Google has split its flagship releases into two. A big, all-in “Pro” device and a smaller, slightly held-back device at a lower price. The differences between the two have generally been screen size, memory, and the addition of a telephoto camera exclusively on the larger Pro model.

It seems that’s set to change this year.

In new renders from @OnLeaks and 91Mobiles, we get a glimpse at the smaller Pixel 9 which has virtually the same new design as the Pixel 9 Pro that leaked yesterday, but with a smaller size. The device has dimensions of 152.8 x 71.9 x 8.5mm. Compared to the Pixel 8, which measured 150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9 mm, that’s a little bit bigger. The screen size, though, is still mentioned as around 6.2-inches.

The big news this time around is that the smaller Pixel 9 is apparently getting three cameras. The cameras show up in the exact same layout as the Pixel 9 Pro renders, and it’s pretty obvious that the third is a telephoto lens using a periscope design. That’s evidenced by the rectangular shape seen in the render. This is great news for those who prefer a smaller device but don’t want to give up a camera sensor.

Top comment by matteventu

Liked by 2 people

By the way,

The device has dimensions of 152.8 x 71.9 x 8.5mm. Compared to the Pixel 8, which measured 150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9 mm, that’s a little bit bigger. The screen size, though, is still mentioned as around 6.2-inches.

That's probably because Google and OnLeaks measure the screen size in different ways. Google (and pretty much everyone else) from rectangle corner to rectangle corner (extending beyond the curved corners), while OnLeaks has confirmed he measures from rounded corner to rounded corner.

So in reality the display will probably be slightly bigger than the Pixel 8 one, and will probably be called 6.35" or something by Google.

View all comments

Also notable here is that the cutout presumably used for the temperature sensor on Pixel 9 Pro is also on this smaller Pixel 9.

If these both pan out, it seems there will be far less separation between Google’s two devices this year compared to any of the other Tensor-powered releases.

Google is expected to launch the Pixel 9 series later on this year, in October if previous patterns hold true.

More on Google Pixel:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Pixel 9

Google Pixel 9

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.