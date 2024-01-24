Pixel 9 renders surface with new design, periscope telephoto camera [Gallery]

Quite a bit earlier than usual, first looks at the Google Pixel 9 series are revealing the company’s plans for 2024 with a wild new design and, on the smaller phone, the use of three cameras for the first time.

Ever since the Tensor reboot of 2021, Google has split its flagship releases into two. A big, all-in “Pro” device and a smaller, slightly held-back device at a lower price. The differences between the two have generally been screen size, memory, and the addition of a telephoto camera exclusively on the larger Pro model.

It seems that’s set to change this year.

In new renders from @OnLeaks and 91Mobiles, we get a glimpse at the smaller Pixel 9 which has virtually the same new design as the Pixel 9 Pro that leaked yesterday, but with a smaller size. The device has dimensions of 152.8 x 71.9 x 8.5mm. Compared to the Pixel 8, which measured 150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9 mm, that’s a little bit bigger. The screen size, though, is still mentioned as around 6.2-inches.

The big news this time around is that the smaller Pixel 9 is apparently getting three cameras. The cameras show up in the exact same layout as the Pixel 9 Pro renders, and it’s pretty obvious that the third is a telephoto lens using a periscope design. That’s evidenced by the rectangular shape seen in the render. This is great news for those who prefer a smaller device but don’t want to give up a camera sensor.

Also notable here is that the cutout presumably used for the temperature sensor on Pixel 9 Pro is also on this smaller Pixel 9.

If these both pan out, it seems there will be far less separation between Google’s two devices this year compared to any of the other Tensor-powered releases.

Google is expected to launch the Pixel 9 series later on this year, in October if previous patterns hold true.

