SimpliSafe expanding live monitoring to outdoor cameras to prevent break-ins

SimpliSafe is expanding its live monitoring service to try to prevent break-ins before they happen using outdoor cameras.

Launching in an “Early Access program” in beta ahead of a wide launch later this year, SimpliSafe will be able to detect a potential intruder and try to scare them off before a break-in occurs.

This will work using AI and outdoor cameras to detect when a person is outside of your home while the system is armed. From there, the system will hand over that alert to a human monitoring agent who can speak to the potential intruder and, if needed, contact emergency services.

Users can tell SimpliSafe which cameras they want to be monitored with this system, and there’s also an option to create “Profiles” for people living in the home, or common visitors such as a dog walker or your typical mail delivery person.

This is built on “Live Guard,” which SimpliSafe debuted in 2023 to use indoor cameras to stop an intruder when they enter the home. But that only prevented damage beyond the initial break-in itself, whereas this new program aims to prevent the intruder from ever making the actual attempt.

This new feature is invite-only for now, but will roll out widely “later this year.”

