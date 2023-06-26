SimpliSafe’s new ‘Live Guard’ and camera aim to deter intruders during a break-in

Security systems can be good for alerting you to an intruder in your home, but a warning sign in the yard only goes so far in deterring criminals. Launching today with the brand’s new hardware, SimpliSafe is now offering a service that will deter a break-in as it happens – or at least try to – with “24/7 Live Guard.”

SimpliSafe’s new “24/7 Live Guard” adds two-way voice to professional monitoring. When the service is enabled, SimpliSafe will use cameras installed around your home to detect an intruder and talk to that intruder as the break-in is done. The goal, SimpliSafe says, is to prevent theft or damage to your home beyond the break-in itself.

This is handled through a new SimpliSafe camera, the Smart Alarm Wireless Indoor Security Camera. SimpliSafe explains:

The camera’s video verification and 24/7 live guard protection features allow agents to capture evidence and verify whether or not a threat is real. The Smart Alarm Indoor Camera has advanced AI-powered motion detection technology that can accurately distinguish between pets and potential intruders.

The new two-way audio support will also allow SimpliSafe customers to verify a false alarm outside the usual phone call. SimpliSafe is also introducing a new smoke + carbon monoxide detector and an updated motion sensor that can better detect the difference between people and pets.

The new camera also supports a physical shutter, multiple mounting options, and a 125-degree field of view.

SimpliSafe is rolling out 24/7 Live Guard as a part of its top “Fast Protect” subscription plan starting today.

