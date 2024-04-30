Tuesday’s best deals: Fitbit Charge 6 $140, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro $160, more

Today’s best deals are dropping Fitbit Charge 6 down to $140 as its second discount of the year. It comes joined by the best price ever on Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at $160, as well as this Google-powered Hisense 55-inch 144Hz mini-LED TV at $650. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Fitbit Charge 6 tracks SpO2, heart rate, ECG, sleep, and more

Best Buy is now offering the new Fitbit Charge 6 Fitness Tracker for $140 in all three styles. Each one drops from the usual $160 price tag for one of the first times, landing at the second-best discount in 2024. You’ll find the savings matched at Amazon, too. Today’s offer comes within $10 of the previous mention, which was all the way back in January. We offer a closer look at what to expect in our hands-on review over at Connect the Watts.

The new Fitbit Charge 6 just launched last fall as its latest standard fitness tracker. Anyone who doesn’t want a full-blown smartwatch on their wrist can strap up with all the stats and intel provided by the Charge 6. It can monitor everything from the norms of exercise, heart rate, and sleep tracking to more unique things like SpO2, a Daily Readiness Score, skin temperature, and the ECG – all in a package with 7-day battery life and an OLED display.

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 Pro drop to $160

Amazon now has the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for $160 in all three colors. This is $60 off the usual $230 price tag and beats our previous mention from earlier on in the spring by an extra $10. It’s a notable discount to bring home the company’s latest flagship earbuds at the lowest price in 2024 – all with the added live translation features that Samsung just began rolling out.

Packed into the refreshed design, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 Pro arrive with Hi-Res audio support in the form of 24-bit playback to complement the overhauled active noise cancellation performance. Battery life clocks in at a solid 5 hours from the buds themselves, with the charging case delivering up to 30 hours of extra listening in a build that’s 15% smaller than the previous-generation pair. You can learn all about the new experience in our hands-on review, as well.

Hisense 55-inch 144Hz U7 mini-LED Google TV hits $650

While Hisense is still offering up to $200 in official NBA gift cards with select 2023 models, Best Buy is now offering a deep price drop on its brand new 2024 Google smart TVs alongside the bonus credit. You can now score the latest Hisense 55-inch Class U7 Series mini-LED 4K QLED Google TV for $650. Regularly $800, this is $150 off the going rate on the brand new release and the lowest we can find. This same TV is selling for $830 directly from Amazon right now. Alongside the included value of the NBA gift card, you’re looking at $200 in savings on the latest 55-inch U7 Google TV from the brand.

The Hisense 55-inch Class U7 delivers a 4K mini-LED panel with the 144Hz rate the brand has become known for. From there, you’ll find Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, HDR 10, Hybrid Log-Gamma, FreeSync Premium Pro (AMD Adaptive Sync), Apple AirPlay casting, a pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs (four total), and Wi-Fi 6E router compatibility.

Save $44 on Jabra Elite 4 earbuds Google Fast Pair at $56

Amazon currently offers the Jabra Elite 4 True Wireless Earbuds for $56. Available in just the Navy style, today’s offer drops from the usual $100 price tag down to an entirely new all-time low. This is $44 off and an extra $14 below our previous mention. This is also the first time we have seen them drop below $60. As you might know from our hands-on review, Jabra’s more recent Elite 4 earbuds arrive with a higher price tag than the previous releases, but with some added tech to help justify the price hike.

New for the Jabra Elite 4 earbuds, the onboard active noise cancellation is backed by the newfound inclusion of multipoint Bluetooth for pairing these buds to more than one device at a time. If you’re an Android user, the Google Fast Pair support is also going to be a notable inclusion, which makes the cut alongside 22 hours of listening, 6mm drivers, and a water-resistant design to ensure these can tag along on workouts.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: Razer’s new top-tier Viper V3 Pro gaming mouse tips the scales at just 54g [Video]

Review: Insta360 X4 ushers in the 8K era with a bigger battery and easy-to-use mobile editing [Video]

Review: Is the Turtle Beach VelocityOne Race sim bundle an all-in-one gimmick? [Video]