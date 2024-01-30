 Skip to main content

Fossil smartwatches are dead; you can get up to $140 in trade-in towards Pixel Watch 2

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jan 30 2024 - 5:25 am PT
fossil gen 5 wear os

Fossil announced this week that it’s throwing in the towel on smartwatches, with no new releases in the pipeline. While updates will be coming for “a few years” still, if you’re looking to move on to a newer smartwatch option, there are some compelling trade-in offers for Fossil smartwatches towards Google’s Pixel Watch 2.

One of the sad truths about buying a smartwatch is that they don’t hold their value like many traditional watches do. The secondhand market made it relatively easy to get a few bucks for your used watch, but there were never any trade-in options for Android smartwatches, only the Apple Watch. That’s changed over time, slowly, with Samsung’s Galaxy Watch models fetching a few dollars from Samsung’s store and others, and the Google Store started taking smartwatch trade-ins alongside the launch of Pixel Watch 2 as well.

Best Buy, though, has one of the most versatile smartwatch trade-in programs.

Users can trade in smartwatches from a variety of brands including Apple, Fitbit, Garmin, Samsung, and more. And, most recently, that also includes Fossil smartwatches.

When trading towards a Pixel Watch 2 or other smartwatches, you can get up to $140 in trade-in value from select Fossil smartwatches. The program is open to select Gen 5 and Gen 6 models, with values varying considerably between each model. Alongside Fossil branded watches, Best Buy also accepts some Michael Kors and Kate Spade models.

Below, we’ve captured the trade-in values of the accepted Fossil smartwatches as of January 29, 2023. While we’ve tried to include all models, keep in mind that even the included band can play a role in the trade-in value.

Trade-in value (1/29)
Fossil Gen 5 (44mm, black)$60
Fossil Gen 5 (44mm, smoke)$115
Fossil Gen 5e (44mm, black)$30
Fossil Gen 5e (42mm, blush)$50
Fossil Gen 6 (44mm, black)$120
Fossil Gen 6 (42mm, grey/gold)$120
Fossil Gen 6 (42mm, purple/gold)$95
Fossil Gen 6 (42mm, rose gold)$100
Fossil Gen 6 (44mm, smoke)$125
Kate Spade Sport (black)$110
Kate Spade Sport (green/gold)$110
Kate Spade Sport (pink/gold)$110
Michael Kors Access Bradshaw 2 (44mm, smoke)$140
Michael Kors Access Lexington 2 (44mm, gold)$140
Michael Kors Access MKGO (black)$115
Michael Kors Access MKGO (pink)$115
Michael Kors Access Gen 5 Lexington (44mm, pink)$50

We’re not sure how long these trade-in values will hold, but in many cases these are actually higher prices than you’d get selling a Fossil smartwatch privately. Moving to a Pixel Watch 2 or Galaxy Watch 6 would be among the best options, but most smartwatches sold by Best Buy are eligible for the trade-in.

