Friday’s best deals: Galaxy S24 Ultra $200 off, Pixel Watch 2 $300, Galaxy SmartTag 2 $21 each, more

In my final edition of 9to5Toys Lunch Break, you’ll find the best prices of the year on quite a few of the latest gadgets from Samsung and Google. The all-new Galaxy S24 Ultra is now $200 off and comes joined by Google Pixel Watch 2 starting at $300. Plus, Samsung’s Galaxy SmartTag 2 drop to $21 each. Hit the jump for all that and more.

Save $200 on Samsung’s new Galaxy S24 Ultra

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra starting at $1,100. This is the unlocked 256GB smartphone that normally sells for $1,300 and is now $200 off. It’s an extra $50 below our previous mention and matches the all-time low for one of the first times. The elevated 512GB model is also on sale at $200 and drops to $1,220 – also an all-time low. You can read all about the newest from Samsung in our coverage.

The new Galaxy S24 Ultra is the new high-end smartphone from Samsung that comes centered around a 6.8-inch QHD+ display with variable 120Hz refresh rate. It has a brighter 2,600-nit brightness and comes powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, with Android 14 One UI 6.1 out of the box. All of that enables the big AI selling points, like Google’s new Circle to Search feature, alongside the same processing for photos and videos taken on its 200 MP primary camera.

Google Pixel Watch 2 now starts at $300

Amazon is now offering the Google Pixel Watch 2 for $300. This is $50 off the usual $350 price tag and the first price in months. It does match that previous mention from the beginning of February but is otherwise the second-best offer to date at within $14 of the all-time low from the holiday shopping season last year. You can also save on cellular LTE models at $330, down from $400. Keep reading for all of the details, and we also walked away with a favorable opinion in our hands-on review, too.

The new Pixel Watch 2 debuts as Google’s second-generation fitness tracking experience. While the same design remains as before, there’s now an all-new heart rate sensor on the inside that comes powered by Fitbit’s updated AI for better insight into your overall health. Longer battery life is another perk, upping wear time to 24 hours with its always-on display.

Google powers the whole package with the new Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip and its 4nm prowess, which we noted was a significant upgrade over the original model. This discounted model comes with one of Google’s standard silicone bands, too. There’s a full array of colors available for both the straps and the exterior casing.

Samsung’s Galaxy SmartTag 2 drop to $21 each

Amazon now offers Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 Item Finders for $21. This is down from $30 for the first time in months and matches the best price of the year. Today’s offer comes within $1 of the all-time low from back in December – the only other time it has sold for less. You can also score a 4-pack of trackers for $70, dropping each of them to $17.50. While Android users are still waiting for trackers in Google’s Find My Device network, Samsung smartphone owners don’t have to wait to keep tabs on their gear thanks to these new Galaxy SmartTag 2.

Samsung’s new second-generation item finder just hit the scene in the first few days of October and arrives as the company’s second take on Apple’s AirTags. The revamped design now supports both Bluetooth and ultra-wideband (UWB) connectivity. That updated design is far more friendly for clipping onto bags, keys, suitcases – and really anything else – with a ring integrated right into the form-factor. It’s backed by an IP67 water-resistance rating and boasts a battery that can last for upwards of 700 days.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: Razer’s new top-tier Viper V3 Pro gaming mouse tips the scales at just 54g [Video]

Review: Insta360 X4 ushers in the 8K era with a bigger battery and easy-to-use mobile editing [Video]

Review: Is the Turtle Beach VelocityOne Race sim bundle an all-in-one gimmick? [Video]