Where to pre-order Pixel 8a and get the best deal

The Pixel 8a has officially launched with a solid set of features and specs. The phone is currently available to pre-order from a variety of online storefronts, and each has its own perks. This guide will break down each store’s deals so you can find the best price.

Where to pre-order the Pixel 8a

Google’s Pixel 8a is going to be available from a few major retailers, including traditional locations like Amazon and Best Buy. The phone will also be available from carriers, of course. Those offerings might require a new line to be set up, so keep that in mind when browsing pre-order options.

You might also see some retailers offer a trade-in discount that comes as credit for the device. These can vary pretty wildly between retailers. The Google Store has some surprisingly good offers for older A-Series devices especially.

Additionally, you can get cashback for your purchase if you order through the Google Store. If you go through Rakuten on top of that you can get an extra 2% back (potentially more if you’re a new user, you can sign up here), which can add up if you’re spending hundreds.

Pixel 8a

Pixel 8a deals

The launch of the Pixel 8a looks to fall into a couple of deal categories. It seems Google, Amazon, and Best Buy are offering $100 off the cost of the device, though the method of doing so is going to differ.

Google Store, Amazon, and Best Buy: Get $100 back in credit after the purchase of the Pixel 8a

Both the Google Store and Amazon are offering a $100 credit in return for pre-ordering the Pixel 8a. That credit will come from the Google Store in the form of credit after the Pixel 8a has shipped. For Amazon customers, a $100 gift card will come with the phone, so you can buy anything else from the mega storefront. Best Buy follows the same method and offers a gift card after purchase, and the retailer will also give you another $100 off if you activate with your carrier.

Whether or not you want to go down this route will depend on how you plan on spending the $100 credit. You might want to order through the Google Store if you’re looking for official accessories – Google will also give you $10 off its official case.

Best Buy and Amazon would be the way to go if you want to use the $100 credit on something else.

Google Fi: Get $300 back with a new line

For those who want to activate the Pixel 8a on a new line, Google Fi is offering one of the better deals. Fi will give new customers $300 back with the purchase of a new Pixel 8a on pre-order.

In reality, that $300 is taken off of your bill over a period of 24 months – $12.50 off of each monthly bill, to be exact. Do note that canceling the service will cancel the promotion, and you’ll owe the full remaining price of the phone.

Verizon: Get the Pixel 8a for free with a new line

Verizon likes to offer free phones all the time. Of course, the catch is that you’ll need to activate a new line, which can be pricey for the broadest network in the US. If you’re already on the hunt for a new carrier, a free Pixel 8a is not a bad way to go.

AT&T: $5.99/month, free Pixel Watch 2 and up to $105 cashback

AT&T, meanwhile, is offering the Pixel 8a for $5.99/month and with a free Pixel Watch 2 when you add the smartwatch to your cart. Like others, this comes via a monthly bill credit while you’re financing the device. The carrier will also give you 50% off of a pair of Pixel Buds Pro.

At AT&T, you can also use Rakuten to score up to $105 cashback if you’re a new customer or adding a new line.

Can I trade my old phone in?

During flagship launches, many retailers offer trade-in deals for devices on pre-order. The Pixel 8a is technically not a flagship, and it looks like some stores are hesitant to roll out the trade-in cart.

The only retailer that’s offering trade-ins for the Pixel 8a is the manufacturer itself, Google, at least for the time being. Below are some of the values that Google gives for devices that will likely be traded in.

Pixel 7a – $200

Pixel 7 – $170

Pixel 7 Pro – $210

Pixel 6a – $180

Pixel 6 – $130

Pixel 6 Pro – $160

The values aren’t extremely high right now, but they often fluctuate outside of the pre-order period.

The pre-order period will end around May 14, which is the start of Google I/O 2024. Google surprised some by launching the Pixel 8a right before that event, which isn’t unheard of. At $499 for the 128GB model, the Pixel 8a is still a good value in comparison to the more expensive models in Google’s lineup. Pre-ordering will guarantee a deal before the phone becomes publicly available.

Ben Schoon contributed to this article.