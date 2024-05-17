 Skip to main content

GFiber plans expansion to Las Vegas

2 Comments
Announced this week, GFiber, still better known as Google Fiber, is officially coming to Las Vegas as soon as 2025.

Google has been working to bring GFiber to more areas. Earlier this year, it took external investment to expand its footprint as it seeks to operate “independent” of Alphabet. Around the same time, it was also announced that Nevada would be getting GFiber starting in Clark County.

Now, GFiber has confirmed plans to bring its service to Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas City Council is currently considering an agreement that would bring GFiber to the city. The plans include symmetrical speeds up to 8Gig and could start construction as soon as 2025. The city council will vote on the current plans on June 5.

GFiber is already working on the engineering design for Las Vegas. The Las Vegas City Council will vote on our agreement on June 5. Once that is in place, we can get to work on the permitting process with city staff. GFiber plans to begin construction in the City of Las Vegas early next year and serve our first customers in 2025.

More on GFiber:

