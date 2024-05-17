Pixelated 010: Solo on the Starline Express

Welcome to the tenth episode of Pixelated, a podcast by 9to5Google. This week, it’s a short one — you’ll see — about Google I/O 2024.
- Google partnering with HP to commercialize Project Starline
- ‘Gemini Live’ lets you talk to Gemini as Google demos ‘Project Astra’ on glasses
- Google infusing AI into Android with Gemini app and on-device Nano
- Gemini Advanced now uses 1.5 Pro as Google details more Extensions, custom ‘Gems’
Drop us a line at gtips@9to5g.com, leave a comment on the post, or to our producer.
