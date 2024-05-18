 Skip to main content

Google Pixel 9 series wallpapers leak with trippy ‘Swirling Petals’ design [Gallery]

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | May 18 2024 - 8:18 am PT
11 Comments

Ahead of their expected launch later this year, the wallpapers for the entire Google Pixel 9 series have leaked with a new “Swirling Petals” theme, and hinting at the color variants available.

Each year, Google’s new series of smartphones brings a new theme to its series of wallpapers. Last year, it was minerals. This time around, as reported by Android Authority, the Pixel 9 series will bring “Swirling Petals.”

This new series of wallpapers has a trippy translucent look that has petal-shaped blobs of color around the screen. The colors have plenty of contrast, but they’re not particularly vibrant (as if often the case with default wallpapers). As usual, there are light and dark versions of each wallpaper.

The series is split into four different devices. Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

The four-device flagship series is a new approach for Google, and will mark the largest number of devices launched at one time. Google’s Pixel Fold successor was originally expected to launch earlier in the year, as the original debuted in June, but with Tensor G4 under the hood, it increasingly looks like we’ll see this device debut later in the year.

The leaked wallpapers also hint at four color variants for Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro’s, with only two options for Pixel 9 Pro Fold. These would line up with Google’s Pixel 8 series, though the fourth color option, “Mint,” didn’t debut until later on.

You can see the full set of wallpapers below. The whole set in full-resolution is being hosted on Google Drive.

Pixel 9

Pixel 9 Pro

Pixel 9 Pro XL

Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Earlier this year – yes, that was this week – real-life images of the Pixel 9, Pro, and Pro XL leaked showing off the updated design.

More on Pixel 9:

Comments

