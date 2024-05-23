Google is fixing a bug that kept showing blank tabs in Chrome for Android

If you’ve noticed recently that Chrome for Android is showing blank tabs, Google is both aware and rolling out a fix for the problem.

On a support page, Google says that it is aware of an issue “impacting Chrome Browser that may result in webpage content temporarily disappearing when switching between open tabs.” For those affected, this causes the web page to appear blank when they switch between tabs in Chrome on Android.

The issue was noted by many users, including one author at Android Police.

The fix, Google says, is server side and should be available to your device already. The fix first started rolling out to Chrome for Android earlier this week on May 21.

No app update is required, though you can sometimes “force” the update to be applied by force-closing Chrome through Android’s settings. On Pixel and Samsung Galaxy, you can do that by opening Chrome, opening the multitasking UI, tapping on the Chrome icon, and clicking “App Info.” On the page that opens, you can simply press “force stop.” That won’t work every time, but it occasionally does the trick.

Given the server-side tweak started rolling out a couple of days ago, it should be available fairly widely.

