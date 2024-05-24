Pixelated 011: Assessing Android @ I/O 2024

Welcome to the eleventh episode of Pixelated, a podcast by 9to5Google. This week, we talk about the Android news at Google I/O 2024 and Android 15 Beta 2.
- Google infusing AI into Android with Gemini app and on-device Nano
- Android boosting security with Theft Detection Lock, factory reset protection
- Here’s everything new in Android 15 Beta 2 [Gallery]
Drop us a line at gtips@9to5g.com, leave a comment on the post, or to our producer.
