 Skip to main content

Chrome for iPhone now lets you customize the menu bar & carousel

Avatar for Abner Li  | May 26 2024 - 12:00 am PT
3 Comments
Google Chrome 2023 redesign preview

Chrome for iPhone and iPad has introduced a big quality-of-life improvement with the ability to customize the menu bar. 

This is the menu that slides up when you tap the three-dot overflow menu at the right. It’s home to a carousel and the list of various actions. If you scroll down there’s a new “Customize Menu” button

Previously, the top carousel would “Show frequently used items first.” I personally found that constant shuffling annoying and bad for muscle memory. You can now turn off “Smart Sort Menu Bar.”

Chrome iPhone customize menu
Chrome iPhone customize menu
Chrome iPhone customize menu

Save for Settings and Site Information, you can remove everything else from the carousel: Bookmarks, Downloads, History, Password Manager (which has a nice homescreen widget that opens the keyboard when tapped to let you search for stored credentials), Reading List, Recent Tabs, Track Price, and What’s New.

Meanwhile, you can rearrange and uncheck the actions list:

  • Follow
  • Add to Bookmarks
  • Add to Reading List
  • Clear Browsing Data
  • Translate
  • Request Desktop Site
  • Find in Page…
  • Zoom Text…

This option would be great for Chrome on Android. The overflow menu (on a Pixel 8) spans the entire height of your screen with some scrolling still required. (The option to move the address bar to the bottom would also be nice.)

We’re seeing this option to customize the menu bar on Chrome 125 for iPhone and iPad.

More on Chrome:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Available for Windows, Mac, and Linux, Google C…
Chrome 125

Chrome 125

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing