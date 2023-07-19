Google raising price of YouTube Premium to $13.99 per month

The price of an individual YouTube Premium subscription is increasing by $2 to $13.99 per month in the US.

YouTube has yet to announce this price increase, but it’s already live on youtube.com/premium for new subscribers. Instead of $11.99, YouTube Premium now costs $13.99/month. Meanwhile, it’s $18.99 if you’re subscribing from the iOS YouTube app.

Towards the end of last year, family Premium plans saw a big hike to $22.99/month. That remains the same today. The annual subscription, which was introduced in January of 2022, goes to $139.99 in a $20 increase. Compared to paying monthly, you save $27.89.

YouTube last raised the price of YouTube Premium (previously called “Red”) in 2018 with the relaunch of YouTube Music.

YouTube is also increasing the price of Music Premium to $10.99 per month from $9.99. This is unsurprising in the context of Apple and Amazon making similar moves in the past year. Additionally, YouTube is cracking down on ad blockers.

Given the lack of an official announcement, it’s unclear how existing subscribers will be impacted or whether those users will be grandfathered. As of this moment, my YouTube Premium account, which is still locked at $9.99/month from the last price hike five years ago, is not seeing any changes.

YouTube Premium removes ads (while still supporting Creators), allows audio-only playback for videos, and downloads for offline access. Other features include a 1080p Premium streaming quality, co-watching in Google Meet, the ability to test features ahead of time, and some extended free trials.

Updating…

More on YouTube Premium:

Thanks Daniel