Android AICore update for Gemini Nano rolling out to Pixel 8 

As promised in March, Gemini Nano is coming to the Pixel 8, as well as the Pixel 8a. Ahead of official availability, an Android AICore update is rolling out.

Earlier today, an update for Android AICore appeared on the Play Store for the Pixel 8: version 0.release.pixel8.636144055.

After updating, “AICore Settings” will appear in Developer options > Debugging. (Just use Settings search to bring it up.) This page lets you “Enable on-device GenAl Features: Enable GenAl features that will run through AlCore, using Gemini.”

This will presumably start the process of downloading the large Gemini Nano model. It does not start immediately, with the previous advice being to charge your phone overnight while connected to Wi-Fi. Meanwhile, other app updates might be needed to get actual functionality working.

It’s off by default, with Google previewing in March that Pixel 8 would have access to it as a developer preview. Since the Pixel 8a has the same Tensor G3 chip, it’s also getting this option. For comparison, here’s what this page looks like on the Pixel 8 Pro:

Pixel 8 vs. 8 Pro

We received the AICore update on a Pixel 8 running Android 15 Beta 2.1 this morning. There are more reports (h/t Mishaal Rahman) of it rolling out today, but we’re not seeing it just yet on a Pixel 8a with Android 14.

On the first-party front, Gemini Nano powers Summarize in Pixel Recorder, Gboard Smart Reply (in WhatsApp, Line, and KakaoTalk), and Google Messages Magic Compose.

Initially, RAM was the constraint behind only the 12GB Pixel 8 Pro getting Gemini Nano. However, the base Galaxy S24 managed to offer Gemini Nano, with Google finally announcing that it is coming in June to coincide with Android 14 QPR3.