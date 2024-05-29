Google Messages noise cancellation sees wider rollout

Earlier this month, Google Messages more widely rolled out a redesign of the voice recorder, but not all users got the new noise cancellation feature. That’s now seeing broader availability.

After launching the new pane UI and tapping record, a “Noise cancellation ON/OFF” pill appears at the bottom of the waveform window.

While there’s the option to disable for the current recording, we’ve noticed that noise cancellation automatically turns back on for your next session. It’s also enabled by default when you’re using the long-press shortcut/activation method.

Earlier this month, not all Google Messages users — across Pixel and Samsung — that received the voice redesign got the new noise cancellation capability. In recent days, more people are seeing it, especially after today’s beta (version 20240523_04_RC00).

It’s appearing on all the phones we checked this afternoon. This is also the case on the stable channel.

With this update, Google said it “improved the overall audio quality of voice messages by increasing the bitrate and sampling rate.”

Checking in on other features, not all users are seeing Voice Moods just yet.

More on Google Messages:

Thanks Jondan!