AAWireless 2 quick look: How it compares to the original Android Auto adapter [Gallery]

At CES 2024, we’ve had a quick chance to get our hands on an early model of AAWireless 2 to see how the wireless Android Auto adapter has changed since the original.

Back in 2020 when AAWireless was just a concept, the first iterations were a cobbled-together collection of hardware that got the job of converting wired Android Auto to wireless done, but the device wasn’t particularly pretty. But when it started shipping to customers, things got better with more polished hardware.

Now, AAWireless 2 is around the corner with further improvements.

The new version of AAWireless is mostly a hardware revamp, with two key features in place.

The first change is a much smaller footprint. The device is considerably narrower than the original, and it also looks better with its curved sides. That new look won’t really matter for anyone throwing the device into their center console, but it’s definitely a huge boost if the device is mounted out in view, such as when the USB port is below the infotainment controls.

Like the original, the device has a USB-C port that connects to your car, but it is not a fixed cable, meaning you’ll get more flexibility on where the device can be placed.

Notably, the version we got to try at CES is just a 3D-printed model, so the final product will have a different texture and other tweaks like adding the company’s logo.

The other big change is that AAWireless 2 now has a physical button.

The multifunction button on the device is used for entering pairing mode and switching between connected devices, such as connecting to a partner’s device rather than your own when getting in a shared vehicle. This was a sore point of the first generation (as well as Motorola MA1), and brings over one of the best changes from Carsifi, another competing adapter.

Changes under the hood are apparently minimal besides making the whole thing more compact. AAWireless 2 will also be using a different processor, but the company says to expect the same level of performance. Features will also remain the same, as enabled through the AAWireless app on your Android phone. As mentioned in our previous coverage, the device will also support CarPlay in beta alongside Android Auto.

AAWireless 2 is set for release later this year, but the existing model is still available now for $69.99 and will continue to get updates.

