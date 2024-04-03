 Skip to main content

How to use wireless Android Auto

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Apr 3 2024 - 1:15 pm PT
1 Comment
android auto redesign 2024

Our phones have the ability to make a commute or road trip better with free navigation and access to music and more, and systems like Android Auto make all of that safer and less distracting. While Android Auto is convenient in any form, it’s best when wireless. Here’s how to use wireless Android Auto.

Table of contents

What phones support wireless Android Auto?

The first and most important factor in using Android Auto wirelessly is to see if your Android smartphone supports the functionality. Luckily, it’s not hard to get a device with support.

To use wireless Android Auto, your phone needs to meet the following software requirements:

  • Any Google Pixel or Samsung Galaxy device with Android 10 or higher
  • Any Android smartphone running Android 11 or higher
  • Select Samsung Galaxy devices running Android 9.0 (Galaxy S8, Note 8)

All devices need 5GHz Wi-Fi support

For the most part, any Android smartphone released in the past few years should meet these requirements with no issues. It’s also important to note that these could change in the future. Not long ago, Google raised the minimum requirements to use Android Auto in any form and cut off a lot of older devices in the process.

How to use wireless Android Auto that’s built into your car

Most cars that support Android Auto generally support the wired version of the platform, but it’s becoming increasingly common for carmakers to support wireless Android Auto natively in their vehicles.

If your car does have support for wireless Android Auto, pairing is pretty simple. In most cases, simply pair to your car’s Bluetooth through the infotainment system’s settings menu. Each carmaker’s system will work differently, but in most cases where this option is built into the vehicle, it will either automatically launch or show an Android Auto icon on the screen. After initial pairing, the process to launch Android Auto should be mostly automatic.

This process may vary based on your vehicle’s infotainment system. In some cases, you’ll need to look for a “Connect phone” option under an Android Auto app or turn on Android Auto in the car’s settings.

Site default logo image

What cars support wireless Android Auto?

Some carmakers that support wireless Android Auto include:

  • Acura
  • Audi
  • BMW
  • Buick
  • Cadillac
  • Chevrolet
  • Chrysler
  • Dodge
  • Ford
  • GMC
  • Honda
  • Hyundai
  • Infiniti
  • Jeep
  • Kia
  • Lincoln
  • Maserati
  • Porsche
  • Ram
  • Toyota
  • Volkswagen

Keep in mind, of course, that not all vehicles from these carmakers support Android Auto in its wireless form, and support may also vary based on the specific configuration of the model you purchase.

Other carmakers are also regularly adding support for this feature. For instance, Subaru announced that it would debut support for wireless Android Auto in its 2023 model year, starting on the Outback. Support has only become more common with 2024 model years.

How to upgrade to wireless Android Auto

If your car does not already have support for wireless Android Auto, it has become quite easy to add support through aftermarket products.

Wireless Android Auto adapters are readily available online, and they’re generally supported in all vehicles that already support wired Android Auto. You can run a compatibility test to ensure an adapter will work in your vehicle.

The easiest way to add wireless Android Auto to a car that already supports the wired version is with a USB dongle. Currently, there are three devices that are great for delivering this feature. The first is the Motorola MA1, which costs $90 and is available from Amazon or Best Buy. It’s also often on sale for as little as $60.

This dongle is the only device certified by Google to add wireless support to the company’s infotainment experience. It works brilliantly on most devices.

Further, there are two dongles that emerged from crowdfunding campaigns.

AAWireless was the very first product to accomplish this task, and as we stated in a previous review, it’s a wonderful little device. It’s available through Amazon for $75 and the company’s own online store for $70. It’s currently one of the most affordable Android Auto adapters that we recommend. It has a key benefit over MA1, too, by offering an app that lets you adjust settings for potentially better compatibility.

android auto wireless adapter
AAWireless
android auto wireless adapter
AAWireless
android auto wireless adapter
AAWireless
wireless android auto dongle
Motorola MA1
wireless android auto dongle
Motorola MA1
wireless android auto dongle
Motorola MA1
carsifi wireless android auto adapter
Carsifi
carsifi wireless android auto adapter
Carsifi
carsifi wireless android auto adapter
Carsifi

Finally, there’s Carsifi, which you can order from the company’s website for $90 This product’s claim to fame is that it has a button to switch from one phone connection to another.

Notably, AAWireless 2 was announced in early 2024 and is set to release later in 2024 with a button for switching users and a new design.

With the Motorola MA1, pairing is incredibly quick and easy. Simply plug in Motorola MA1 to your car’s USB port (note: the dongle only supports USB-A connections) and let it turn on. Once on, visit your phone’s Bluetooth settings and look for the MA1. Pair with the dongle, and allow it to activate a Wi-Fi connection. You’ll be prompted automatically from that point to set up Android Auto.

For AAWireless and Carsifi, the process is very similar, aside from one setup step. Before you proceed with the steps listed above, you’ll need to enable Android Auto developer options by opening Android Auto settings and tapping several times on the version number. Once completed, open Android Auto’s three-dot overflow menu and look for Developer settings. High up on the list, you’ll see an option to add wireless projection to settings, which you can then turn on from the previous page. This step may or may not be necessary depending on your device, so look for a toggle to turn on wireless Android Auto before enabling developer settings.

android auto wireless settings
android auto wireless settings
android auto wireless settings
android auto wireless directions
android auto wireless directions
android auto wireless directions
android auto wireless problems
android auto wireless problems
android auto wireless problems
android auto wireless setup
android auto wireless setup
android auto wireless setup

How to add Android Auto to any car

Alternatively, if your car doesn’t already have the wired form of Android Auto, there are still options.

There are GPS-style devices that you can mount in your car and support wireless Android Auto natively. These range in price and quality, but the brand LAMTTO on Amazon is fairly reliable in our testing and can be found for around $100.

While installation is convenient on devices like these, ideally, that money should go toward a new head unit.

These devices, which can be installed on your own, but are best handled by a professional, replace your car’s existing infotainment system entirely. It’s a great way to breathe life into older cars or just add a new feature.

Popular brands such as Pioneer and JVC Kenwood support wireless Android Auto on some of their high-end systems, and Crutchfield has several other smaller brands that offer more affordable systems that support the feature.

wireless android auto phone car

How to fix wireless Android Auto

No wireless system is perfectly stable, so while using Android Auto in this form you’re sure to run into issues at some point other another. Recently, we had the chance to run the system in a Kia K5 which had wireless support baked in.

In that car, things worked perfectly around 80% of the time, with the primary issue being a failure to get the phone to connect to the car after startup. This, of course, can be quite frustrating, especially if you’re already on the road by the time the error message appears. Luckily, the fix is quite simple.

android auto wireless dash in car

If you notice that Android Auto isn’t connecting to your car, despite your phone already being paired, simply turn Bluetooth off and then back on again. Generally speaking, the phone and car will quickly re-establish their connection and things will be back in working order. Of course, your results may vary. Other troubleshooting steps may include:

  • Reboot your phone
  • Turn off Bluetooth and turn it back on
  • Toggle Airplane mode for a few seconds
  • Forget your car’s Bluetooth pairing and re-pair your phone

And of course, there’s always the option to just stick with a wired connection. In the vast majority of vehicles with support for wireless Android Auto, there’s also support for the wired flavor.

More on Android Auto:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Android Auto

Android Auto

Android Auto is an extension of the Android plat…
Android Auto Wireless

Android Auto Wireless

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.