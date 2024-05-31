 Skip to main content

Samsung Messages app has been crashing due to a Google Meet update

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | May 31 2024 - 8:23 am PT
Samsung Galaxy owners have noticed that Samsung’s Messages app is crashing frequently as of late, and the culprit seems to be an update to Google Meet, somehow.

Over the past few days, many Galaxy users on Reddit and Samsung’s forums have reported (via SamMobile) that the Samsung Messages app is crashing frequently. On trying to open any conversations, the app simply shuts down.

According to a Samsung moderator, the reason for this is an update to the Google Meet app.

Presumably due to the video calling shortcut in Samsung Messages that routes through Meet, something is causing the Messages app to crash frequently. Rolling back Meet updates seems to fix the problem, though. The exact cause isn’t clear, but it’s very widespread with the latest Messages and Google Meet updates. You can go to an older version of Meet by uninstalling updates to the app through Settings.

The problem can also be solved by moving from the Samsung Messages app to the Google Messages app.

Samsung Messages has actually been replaced by Google Messages on Galaxy devices sold in some regions including the US, but the original app is still used by many today. Hopefully, Google will issue a fix to the Meet app in the coming days.

