Samsung will let you trade in your Tizen smartwatch for a $100 credit, up from $5

Avatar for Andrew Romero  | Jun 1 2024 - 7:05 am PT
samsung galaxy watch 3

Samsung has officially announced the end of Tizen support for smartwatches, which means it might be time to upgrade. Right now, Samsung is offering up to $100 in trade-in credit for your Tizen Galaxy Watch – a steal if you can get it.

The fall of Tizen for smartwatches means that Samsung will no longer support anything older than the Galaxy Watch 3 – the latest watch to be released on the platform. The lack of support means no updates and no more Tizen-based apps on the Galaxy Store. It’s a full shutdown.

The latest version of the Galaxy Watch is the Watch 6. The Galaxy Watch 6 runs One UI Watch based on Wear OS – a hybrid of what Tizen should have become and Wear OS’ best qualities. One UI Watch is a far cry from what the Galaxy Watch 3 ran, and it makes for a really good OS for Samsung’s latest smartwatches.

That being said, those watches aren’t exactly cheap. A new base Galaxy Watch 6 runs $300. However, those looking top upgrade might be interested to know that Samsung is offering boosted trade-ins right now for some Galaxy Watch models, and it includes some older Tizen-based units.

Below is a list of some of Samsung’s trade-in estimates for Tizen devices in good condition.

DeviceCredit estimate
Galaxy Watch 3$100
Galaxy Watch$100
Galaxy Watch Active 2$100
Galaxy Watch Active$100

Normally, every one of these Tizen-based devices would get you a whopping $5 in credit, save for the Watch 3. That’s a $95 bonus on a device that’s rather old. In good condition, you’re looking at $100 off of the Galaxy Watch 6.

Other retailers that offer trade-ins don’t come close to this, with Best Buy offering $15 right now for the Galaxy Watch 3.

If upgrading to a Wear OS Galaxy Watch is on your mind, now is the best time to do it. These boosted trade-ins mean that an older watch will actually fetch a decent credit towards a watch that’s miles ahead in terms of capabilities and performance. These credit values are even valid for the Watch 5 Pro.

See what your Tizen smartwatch is worth

