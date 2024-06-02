Google wants Pixel 6/7 Pro owners to buy 8 Pro with trade-in boost

As part of its summer sale, the US Google Store is offering boosted trade-in values for the Pixel 6/7 Pro when purchasing the Pixel 8 Pro.
The Pixel 8 Pro is already discounted by $250 to $749, which matches Google’s deepest price cut on the flagship this cycle.
That is then being paired with elevated trade-in values for the Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro. Those two values match or surpass what Google offered at launch in October.
|Spring sale
|Summer sale
|Pixel 7a
|n/a
|$200
|Pixel 7 Pro
|$360
|$500
|Pixel 7
|$320
|$330
|Pixel 6a
|$210
|$170
|Pixel 6 Pro
|$300
|$400
|Pixel 6
|$260
|$250
|Pixel 5a
|$180
|$150
Trade-in values for the Pixel 8 and Fold aren’t elevated today. There is clearly a big focus on the Pixel 8 Pro today. Meanwhile, another deal gets you 50% off the Pixel 8a when buying an 8, 8 Pro, or Fold.
This ends June 22, 2024 at 11:59 pm PT. Other Google Store summer sale deals include:
- $500 off Pixel Fold: $1,299 — Amazon — Best Buy — matches top discount
- $150 off Pixel 8: $549 — Amazon — Best Buy — previous best offer was $200 off
- $80 off Pixel Tablet 128 GB: $319 — Amazon — Best Buy
- $100 off Pixel Watch (first-gen): $179.99 — Amazon — Best Buy
- $60 off Pixel Watch 2(Wi-Fi): $289.99 — Amazon — Best Buy
- $80 off Pixel Watch 2 (LTE): $319.99 — Amazon — Best Buy
