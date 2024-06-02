 Skip to main content

Google wants Pixel 6/7 Pro owners to buy 8 Pro with trade-in boost

Abner Li  | Jun 2 2024
As part of its summer sale, the US Google Store is offering boosted trade-in values for the Pixel 6/7 Pro when purchasing the Pixel 8 Pro.

The Pixel 8 Pro is already discounted by $250 to $749, which matches Google’s deepest price cut on the flagship this cycle.

That is then being paired with elevated trade-in values for the Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro. Those two values match or surpass what Google offered at launch in October.

Spring saleSummer sale
Pixel 7an/a$200
Pixel 7 Pro$360$500
Pixel 7$320$330
Pixel 6a$210$170
Pixel 6 Pro$300$400
Pixel 6$260$250
Pixel 5a$180$150
128GB models

Trade-in values for the Pixel 8 and Fold aren’t elevated today. There is clearly a big focus on the Pixel 8 Pro today. Meanwhile, another deal gets you 50% off the Pixel 8a when buying an 8, 8 Pro, or Fold.

This ends June 22, 2024 at 11:59 pm PT. Other Google Store summer sale deals include:

Abner Li

Editor-in-chief.

