Google wants Pixel 6/7 Pro owners to buy 8 Pro with trade-in boost

As part of its summer sale, the US Google Store is offering boosted trade-in values for the Pixel 6/7 Pro when purchasing the Pixel 8 Pro.

The Pixel 8 Pro is already discounted by $250 to $749, which matches Google’s deepest price cut on the flagship this cycle.

That is then being paired with elevated trade-in values for the Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro. Those two values match or surpass what Google offered at launch in October.

Spring sale Summer sale Pixel 7a n/a $200 Pixel 7 Pro $360 $500 Pixel 7 $320 $330 Pixel 6a $210 $170 Pixel 6 Pro $300 $400 Pixel 6 $260 $250 Pixel 5a $180 $150 128GB models

Trade-in values for the Pixel 8 and Fold aren’t elevated today. There is clearly a big focus on the Pixel 8 Pro today. Meanwhile, another deal gets you 50% off the Pixel 8a when buying an 8, 8 Pro, or Fold.

This ends June 22, 2024 at 11:59 pm PT. Other Google Store summer sale deals include: