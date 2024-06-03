Android 15 Beta 2.2 rolling out with several fixes for Pixel

Following the last patch two weeks ago, Google is rolling out Android 15 Beta 2.2 with several Pixel fixes. Private space should now be fully working, while this update also addresses Wallet/NFC issues.

AP31.240426.023.B4 with the May 2024 security patch is available for all supported devices: Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel 8a.

It’s a more sizable update than the initial patch that came immediately after I/O 2024. On a Pixel 8 and Tablet, the on-device OTA update size is 2.56 GB. That said, it’s only 55.78 MB on a different Pixel 8 Pro.

At launch, Google offered that full download. If you waited a bit, the smaller (and presumably intended) update was made available.

Fixed remaining issues where creating a private space on a device for the first time removed app icons from the Home screen (or Home screens if more than one Home screen had been added). (Issue #340868295)

Fixed an issue with the Wallet role that prevented NFC payments from functioning in some cases. (Issue #340933949)

Fixed an issue where the app drawer didn’t open when swiping up. (Issue #335798568)

Fixed an issue with NFC observe mode that prevented NFC payments from processing in some cases.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused videos that were recorded using 10-bit HDR to have a green tint.

Fixed various other issues that were impacting system stability, interactivity, and connectivity.

All eligible devices enrolled in the Android Beta for Pixel program will be offered an over-the-air (OTA) update to Beta 2.2.

The OTA images are available here.