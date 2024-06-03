Deals: Google Summer sale up to $600 off Pixel gear, Galaxy S24 Ultra $250 off, OnePlus Open offers, and much more

Monday’s best deals are here and now headlined by the live Google summer sale. The wide-ranging event features deals on just about every current-generation piece of tech from the brand with the Pixel naming scheme – Pixel Fold, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8, Pixel 8a, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Watch 2, and more. Those offers are detailed below right before we get into the return of Amazon all-time low pricing on the S24 Ultra at $250 off and the OnePlus Father’s Day sale with up to $300 in savings on the OnePlus Open foldable smartphone, deep deals on the 12 series devices, and OnePlus Watch 2. Everything awaits down below.

Google Summer sale now live!

Google has now kicked off a wide-ranging summer sale, discounting just about every piece of gear in its current-generation lineup. From the latest Pixel watches to Pixel 8 Pro, and its current foldable handset to the Google Pixel tabs, there’s up to $500 (or more) in savings at the ready here today. As detailed in our coverage at 9to5Google, the deepest deal here has the Google Pixel Fold on sale for $1,299 shipped at Amazon and Best Buy – it will drop to $1,199 if you connect with a carrier via Best Buy. That’s a straight up $500 price drop off the regular $1,799 unlocked list and the lowest price we can find. It is also matching the lowest price we have tracked at Amazon, landing at $100 under the 2023 Black Friday price and marking only the third time it is has been this low there. Check out our hands-on review for a complete breakdown on the Google Pixel Fold. However, it, along with the deals we are now tracking on the latest Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro handsets, can also deliver a huge deal on the new Google Pixel 8a when you bundle up. Head below for the details.

You can buy a discounted Pixel 8, 8 Pro, or Fold and get 50% off the Pixel 8a. This brings the 128GB mid-ranger to $249.50 alongside $50 in Google Store credit – add both phones to your cart.

The 128GB Pixel Tablet is $80 off in both Tablet only or with Charging Speaker Dock configurations, while the 256GB models come with a $100 discount.

Samsung’s Galaxy Ai-equipped S24 Ultra smartphone with S Pen now $250 off

The Google Android handset deals are flying as part of the brand’s big-time summer sale, just after seeing Samsung’s day in the sun a couple weeks ago, but we are once again tracking Amazon all-time low pricing on the unlocked Galaxy S24 Ultra. The most popular Android smartphone out there is now starting from $1,049.99 shipped for the 256GB model or $1,169.99 shipped for the 512GB over at Amazon. Regularly $1,300 and 1,420 respectively, you’re looking at straight up $250 price drops to match the Amazon all-time low pricing.

The 256GB variant is sold out directly from Samsung right now and the 512GB is on sale for $1,300 right now – clearly Amazon is the better straight-up cash value here, but you won’t find the bright online exclusive pastel colorways there, nor will you get the enhanced $750 trade-in opportunity. Just something to keep in mind – Amazon has lower prices, but you’ll save more with a trade-in going straight to Samsung (depending on the trade-in device and its condition of course).

OnePlus up to $300 off for Father’s Day

OnePlus has now launched a big-tine Father’s Day sale with up to $300 in straight cash savings on its latest handsets alongside notable deals on OnePlus Watch 2 and more. First up, Amazon is once again offering its best price on the OnePlus Open foldable smartphone at $1,399.99 shipped in both the Emerald Dusk and Voyager Black colors in unlocked condition. Carrying a regular list at $1,700, this is a straight up $300 price drop landing on par with the lowest we have tracked at Amazon and $100 below the deal spotted earlier this fall. This same deal is also available at Best Buy and will drop another $100 if you get hooked up with a carrier during checkout. Having said all that, you will also want to consider this deal straight from the OnePlus site as well.

You’ll find this same price drop on the OnePlus Open with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage directly from the official site. There you can score some additional bundle deals on OnePlus Watch 2 with purchase ($100 off there) and land some deals on other accessories as well.

More OnePlus Father’s Day deals:

Rare Sonos smart speaker deals land from $199

Just after pre-orders went live on its exciting new AirPods Max competitor headphones, the Sonos Ace, and the debut of its new Roam 2 hybrid portable smart speaker, the lauded audio brand has kicked off a notable sale event on its official Amazon storefront across a range of its home and theater speakers. Alongside the deals you’ll find below, one notable offer we have spotted has the Sonos Era 100 Wireless Speaker on sale for $199 shipped. Regularly $249, this is a straight up $50 in savings on both the white and black models to match the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon since they landed there in spring 2023. Today’s deal is matching the Black Friday offer last year and lands one of only a few times we have tracked deals on the Era 100 AirPlay 2 home speaker. Head below for a closer look at the rest of today’s Sonos deals.

