The AutoPro X Android Auto Wireless adapter enables Samsung Dex in your car

Forget clunky interfaces and restricted app access with Mayton’s AutoPro X. This in-car dongle goes beyond the somewhat limited boundaries of Android Auto, transforming your car’s navigation screen into a full-fledged computer or laptop experience.

Here’s why AutoPro X is the ultimate in-car entertainment upgrade

Unlike other similar car gadgets, AutoPro X leverages Samsung’s DeX software on Galaxy smartphones and tablets to grant full access to the apps you have installed. This means you’re not limited to a handful of approved options – you have the freedom to use everything your phone can use without limitations or issues.

This is great in a number of ways as you can go far beyond basic navigation. Craving a movie marathon on a road trip? That is no problem as AutoPro X lets you access all your favorite streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and even YouTube to catch up on 9to5Google’s latest uploads…when safely parked, of course. Want to browse Instagram while waiting to pick up a friend? Go for it. The possibilities are only constrained by what your smartphone can’t do.

AutoPro X is the world’s first and only in-car gadget compatible with Android Auto to offer this level of functionality. It’s a first in in-car entertainment, putting the full power of your smartphone at your fingertips like no other wireless Android Auto system has been able to do before – and at a price that puts the others to shame.

Think about it: You get all the benefits of Android Auto with all the bonuses of Samsung DeX for just a fraction more than the competitors.

Unleash the Full Potential

AutoPro X isn’t just good for entertainment on the move. Since it utilizes Samsung DeX, you get a full desktop experience:

Fancy some mobile gaming while parked? AutoPro X gives you the power and large-screen real estate for an immersive experience without requiring an extra external screen or tablet. Just use the screen you have right there in your dashboard. Multi-window support also helps you stay organized and on top of things because you don’t need to view just one application at a time. You’re only limited by DeX or the power of your supported Samsung Galaxy phone.

You can use your preferred mobile web browser for just about anything from shopping to productivity. Unlike Android Auto, you can access Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, and other work essentials, making it possible to get things done on the go.

Seamless Control and Easy Setup

AutoPro X lets you use your smartphone like a mouse for precise cursor control in Samsung’s desktop environment. It doesn’t stop there, as you can also pair your favorite Bluetooth controllers or keyboard for a familiar feel right there in your car. Gaming nights don’t need to be constricted to your home and noisy passengers can pipe down while playing some games.

Installation is a breeze. Plug AutoPro X into your car’s compatible port, connect your phone, and tap DeX in the Samsung Quick Settings menu. Enjoy a completely wireless experience from there.

One of the best things about AutoPro X is that traditional Android Auto is still accessible with no extras needed. This means you can switch between modes anytime, ensuring safety on the road but unlocking full power of DeX when parked. No other wireless Android Auto system offers this level of control from top to bottom.

Ready to ditch the limitations and experience the future of car entertainment? Get your AutoPro X today courtesy of the IndieGogo campaign with an early bird discount dropping the price to a steal at $129.