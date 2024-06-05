Nothing Phone (3) won’t launch until 2025, but it’ll have AI

The Nothing Phone (3) won’t be coming this year, the company has confirmed, but Nothing also has some AI projects in the works.

In a video posted to Twitter/X today, Nothing’s Carl Pei discusses what is “all the rage these days,” AI. Nothing, like everyone else, is working on AI features for its devices, and the company offered a first look into its ideas for AI as it looks at a “post-app world.”

There are two main ideas the company is showing off today, starting with a “hub.”

On the homescreen, a new experience would pull together information you might need into one place. That might include a boarding pass QR code, reminder, and other information. Nothing says the homescreen hub is “dynamic and context-aware.”

The other new idea is an AI-powered voice companion. This is described as multimodal, peronalized, and “friend-like.” The copmanion has animated “eyes” in a homescreen overlay, and Nothing suggests it might integrate with Glyph lights or on the lockscreen in the future.

These projects are in early days, though.

Nothing’s AI features may not end up actually launching until the Nothing Phone (3) debuts. That won’t happen until 2025, though, Nothing confirmed in an email to 9to5Google. That puts a bigger-than-expected gap between Phone (2) and Phone (3), especially seeing as Phone (2) launched just under a year after Phone (1). The company teases:

Phone (3), launching next year, [marks] a milestone in Nothing’s consumer AI journey, featuring both software and hardware advancements.

