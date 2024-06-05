Samsung’s new lineup of Gaming Hub monitors go on pre-order with gifted credit

Samsung recently announced a total of eight new monitors, each equipped with Samsung’s Gaming Hub that allows users to connect to cloud gaming services with ease. These self-sustained monitors are now available for pre-order, and doing so comes with a substantial gift card.

Samsung’s monitor releases can be divided into two sections: gaming and entertainment. The gaming section consists of the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 and G6. Samsung’s Odyssey lineup has consistently delivered great gaming products, and these are the company’s more expensive offerings.

The larger G8 model is the company’s first flat 32-inch OLED monitor with 3840 x 2160 resolution in the 16:9 configuration. The monitor hits up to 240Hz, which isn’t as fast as the smaller G6 model, which can go up to a respectable 360Hz. The G6 comes in at 27 inches and only hits QHD resolution at 2560 x 1440. Even still, that high refresh rate can be a nice feature to have on hand if your rig can handle it.

Internally, the larger G8 model is powered by an NQ8 AI Gen3 processor similar to those used in some of Samsung’s 4K TVs. Both monitors have a slim metal design that looks fantastic from the front and back.

To add, Samsung announced the M8, M7, and M5 in the “Smart Monitor” lineup. The M8 is the better model, with a 32″ 4K model with AI upscaling. The latter feature comes in handy for using Gaming Hub, where content can be fine-tuned for a better experience. The middle model – M7 – can come in a nice 43″ model that hits a $k resolution. It can also be purchased in a 32-inch version.

The M8 is the flagship monitor in this series, so it offers some compelling features. First off, it brings AI upscaling, as mentioned. It is also capable of amplifying voices in audio with AI and offering a 360-degree experience with the Galaxy Buds.

In addition, the entire lineup of smart monitors from Samsung brings Workout Tracker, which showcases your workout data from a Galaxy Watch right on the screen, much in the same way Apple’s products will display your vitals during a workout if you’re using an Apple Watch.

One of the best features that’s a constant throughout all of these monitors is Samsung’s Gaming Hub. It allows the monitor to act as a standalone device, with connections to several different cloud gaming services like GeForce Now and Xbox Game Pass. The standalone page for cloud gaming is a really nice addition since you don’t need to rely on outside hardware and can essentially use the monitor by itself.

The Samsung Odyssey monitors start at $1,299 and $899 for the G8 and G6 models, respectively. The smart M8, M7, and M5 start at $699, $399, and $279. None of these options are cheap, but each is available on pre-order with a small bonus.

If ordered before launch, the Samsung Odyssey G8 will come with a $300 credit. The G6 offers a $200 credit, which is expected as it’s much cheaper than the more capable model. The Smart M8 gives a $150 credit, while the M7 and M5 offer a smaller $75 and $50 credit.

