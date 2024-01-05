‘Designed for Samsung Gaming Hub’ accessories debut, starting w/ PDP controller

Ahead of CES 2024, Samsung is taking the wraps off of a new officially licensed accessory program for the cloud “Gaming Hub” available on its line of Smart TVs, including a new controller from PDP.

On Samsung’s recent (2022 and newer) Tizen-based Smart TVs, as well as some high-end monitors and projectors, you can access a suite of gaming apps like GeForce Now, Xbox Game Pass, Amazon Luna, and more. To actually play those games, you need to connect a controller to your TV via Bluetooth, with Samsung TVs supporting many common gaming peripherals.

However, for 2024, Samsung is aiming to offer a more bespoke experience through controllers and other hardware that has been specially designed and tested for use with Gaming Hub. The company assures that the new “Designed for Samsung Gaming Hub” badge is a promise that an accessory “has been tested for compatibility, quality, performance, safety and security on Samsung devices.”

As an example of what a Smart TV-optimized gaming accessory can be, Samsung and PDP are showcasing the “REPLAY Wireless Controller,” the first product certified under this program.

Alongside the usual set of controls and specs you’d expect from a modern controller, there are a few key differences. You’ll notice that the D-pad has a plus, minus, and mute button, while there’s also a power button in the center. That’s because PDP has cleverly designed this controller to also be usable as a standard remote for your Samsung Smart TV, allowing on-the-fly volume adjustments. Meanwhile, the central Gaming Hub button offers instant access to cloud gaming.

The PDP Replay has an estimated 40-hour battery life and recharges via USB-C. The controller was also tuned for a “low-latency” Bluetooth connection, minimizing the potential for input delay. On the back, you’ll find two remappable paddles that allow you to adjust to your needs.

You can pre-order the PDP Replay today for $50, though the company has not shared a formal release date for the controller. Meanwhile, Samsung will be showing off the new controller alongside Gaming Hub at its CES booth.

9to5Google’s Take

As someone who owns a Samsung Smart TV and often uses it to play games on GeForce Now, this actually has a certain appeal for me. I’m excited to get hands-on with the PDP Replay later this year. Even if the only thing it accomplishes is adding quick-access volume controls to the controller, that’s a win in my book.

In general, I find the standard remote for my Samsung TV to be laughably cluttered with buttons that I never use. I might pick up one of these just to have a simpler, more ergonomic TV remote.