MrBeast is now the biggest YouTube channel with over 270 million subscribers

YouTube has a new most-popular channel, with MrBeast taking the crown from T-Series.

Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, first started his channel on YouTube back in 2012. But it slowly evolved into what it is today over time. The MrBeast channel has grown considerably in recent years, as the channel has upped the ante on its productions constantly, achieving bigger and bigger stunts. The channel is perhaps best known for over-the-top concepts, with its most popular video being a real-life version of the Netflix TV show Squid Game. The channel has also picked up high-profile sponsorships, including one with Samsung that started in 2023.

On June 1, 2024, MrBeast surpassed T-Series to become the YouTube channel with the most subscribers.

T-Series, the channel of a music label out of India’s Bollywood, previously took that record from PewDiePie in 2019 and has held it since. MrBeast took the top spot following a gain of 11 million subscribers in a day, which Donaldson says is the most subscribers the channel had even gotten in a single day.

After 6 years we have finally avenged Pewdiepie 🥹 pic.twitter.com/V1znbyqw27 — MrBeast (@MrBeast) June 2, 2024

How long will MrBeast hold this title? It seems it’ll last a while, especially as the channel continues to grab more and more attention.

As of Monday, June 3, MrBeast has surpassed 270 million subscribers.

