Google One AI Premium is $19.99/mo with Gemini Advanced & Gemini for Workspace

Sundar Pichai announced last week that Google One is about to cross 100 million subscribers. Google One is now getting a new AI Premium plan that costs $19.99.

Google One AI Premium provides access to Gemini Advanced with the Ultra 1.0 model. (You can read more about that here.) In the near future, it will provide access to Gemini in Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Meet.

Gemini for Workspace is a rebrand of Duet AI, and includes features like Help me write, organize, and visualize. For non-Workspace users, those features have so far been free to access during the Trusted Tester period. Google started charging enterprise customers $30 per month/user last year.

Gemini is also the new name for Google Cloud customers using AI-powered cybersecurity, coding, and productivity offerings. Following this consumer launch of Gemini this week, Google will have more to share for developers next week.

AI Premium is otherwise the same 2 TB Premium plan that costs $9.99 per month. Besides additional storage that can be shared with up to five people, you get more Google Photos editing features and Workspace premium that allows for longer Meet calls and YouTube streaming, as well as Calendar appointment scheduling.

There’s also access to VPN by Google One, dark web monitoring, 3-10% back on the Google Store, and additional customer support.

Google is offering a free two month trial of AI Premium today. Gemini Advanced and Google One AI Premium is available today in English across 150 countries/territories.